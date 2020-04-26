Third-Party Logistics Market 2019 to Witness Splendid Growth by 2025

This report focuses on the global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Third-Party Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson

CJ Korea Express

Dachser

Damco International

DSV

Expeditors

GEFCO

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

J.B. Hunt Transport

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Ryder System

SNCF Logistics

Toll Holdings

Agility Logistics

Bollore Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

C2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 B2B

1.4.3 B2C

1.4.4 C2C

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Food and Beverage

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size

2.2 Third-Party Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Third-Party Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Third-Party Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

