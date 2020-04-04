News

Third Party Logistics Market 2019 Analysis By top Key Players: UPS Supply Chain Solutions , Deutsche Post DHL , Kuehne + Nagel , Nippon Express

April 4, 2020
2 Min Read
“Third-party logistics (3PL) is a business arrangement in which companies outsource their logistics operations to a specialized service provider that offers customized on-demand transportation, warehousing, distribution, and freight and forwarding services.”

Global Third-party logistics (3PL) Market report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

The key players covered in this study

  • CEVA Logistics
  • DB Schenker
  • UPS Supply Chain Solutions
  • Deutsche Post DHL
  • Kuehne + Nagel
  • Nippon Express
  • H. Robinson
  • CJ Korea Express
  • Dachser
  • Damco International
  • DSV
  • Expeditors
  • GEFCO
  • Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
  • B. Hunt Transport
  • XPO Logistics
  • Yusen Logistics
  • Ryder System

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

 Market segment by Application, split into

  • Manufacturing
  • Consumer Goods
  • Retail
  • Automotive
  • Food and Beverage
  • Other

Table of contents:

Report  Overview

1.1  Study  Scope
1.2  Key  Market  Segments
1.3  Players  Covered

1.4  Market  Analysis  by  Type
1.4.1  Global  Third  Party  Logistics  Market  Size  Growth  Rate  by  Type  (2014-2025)
1.4.2  DCC
1.4.3  DTM
1.4.4  ITM
1.4.5  Logistics  Software

1.5  Market  by  Application
1.5.1  Global  Third  Party  Logistics  Market  Share  by  Application  (2014-2025)
1.5.2  Manufacturing
1.5.3  Consumer  Goods
1.5.4  Retail
1.5.5  Automotive
1.5.6  Food  and  Beverage
1.5.7  Others

1.6  Study  Objectives
1.7  Years  Considered

2  Global  Growth  Trends

2.1  Third  Party  Logistics  Market  Size
2.2  Third  Party  Logistics  Growth  Trends  by  Regions
2.2.1  Third  Party  Logistics  Market  Size  by  Regions  (2014-2025)
2.2.2  Third  Party  Logistics  Market  Share  by  Regions  (2014-2019)

2.3  Industry  Trends
2.3.1  Market  Top  Trends
2.3.2  Market  Drivers
2.3.3  Market  Opportunities

3  Market  Share  by  Key  Players

3.1  Third  Party  Logistics  Market  Size  by  Manufacturers
3.1.1  Global  Third  Party  Logistics  Revenue  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2018)
3.1.2  Global  Third  Party  Logistics  Revenue  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2018)
3.1.3  Global  Third  Party  Logistics  Market  Concentration  Ratio  (CR5  and  HHI)
3.2  Third  Party  Logistics  Key  Players  Head  office  and  Area  Served
3.3  Key  Players  Third  Party  Logistics  Product/Solution/Service
3.

4  Date  of  Enter  into  Third  Party  Logistics  Market
3.5  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion  Plans

TOC continued…!

