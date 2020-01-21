Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market is projected to reach USD 142.24 Million by 2025 & Top Key Players – Meyer Burger, LG Chem, Angstrom Engineering Applied Materials, AMS Technologies, Samsung SDI

Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Analysis:

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market was valued at USD 22.56 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 142.24 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Thin film encapsulation (TFE) is an emerging form of technology for organic light emitting diodes (OLED). TFE has the ability to replace the front glass layer with a thin-film barrier present in an OLED device. OLED material has a very susceptible nature to the degradation when exposed to various environmental factors such as water and air. This technology is very challenging as its barrier film has a requirement of low water and oxygen permeation, the deposition must be done at a low temperature, and must last the shelf life of the OLED device. Increasing technological developments along with increment in investments have contributed to thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market.

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Outlook:

Increase in the requirement for the thin-film barrier in various flexible devices, a rise in the adoption rate of flexible OLED displays for smart devices and increasing capital investments in OLED technology have been driving the global thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market. On the other hand, lacking technological knowledge and expansion of flexible glass technology might hinder the overall market at a global level.

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Competitive Landscape:

The “Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Meyer Burger, LG Chem, Angstrom Engineering Applied Materials, AMS Technologies, Samsung SDI, 3M, BASF (Rolic), Kateeva, Aixtron, Universal Display Corp. (UDC), and Veeco Instruments. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

