Thick Film Resistors Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Thick Film Resistors Market Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions, type and application from 2019 to 2024. The market research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Besides this, report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and development in key regions status. The Report Includes Key Players such as: Yageo, Ta-I Technology Co., Ltd, KOA, Vishay, Ralec Electronics Corp., Walsin Technology Corporation, Fenghua Advanced Technology, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Panasonic, Uni Ohm, Rohm Co., Ltd., Tateyama Kagaku Industry Co., Ltd., Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG) and Ever Ohms Technology Co., Ltd.

Thin and thick film resistors are the most common types in the market. They are characterized by a resistive layer on a ceramic base. Although their appearance might be very similar, their properties and manufacturing process are very different. The naming originates from the different layer thicknesses. Thin film has a thickness in the order of 0.1 micrometer or smaller, while thick film is around thousands time thicker. However, the main difference is method the resistive film is applied onto the substrate. Thin film resistors have a metallic film that is vacuum deposited on an insulating substrate. Thick film resistors are produced by firing a special paste onto the substrate. The paste is a mixture of glass and metal oxides. Thin film is more accurate, has a better temperature coefficient and is more stable. It therefore competes with other technologies that feature high precision, such as wire wound or bulk metal foil. On the other hand, thick film is preferred for applications where these high requirements are not critical since prices are much lower. This report studies the Thick Film Resistors market.

In this study, the market for Thick Film Resistors consumption divided into six geographic regions: In North America, total Thick Film Resistors accounted for 6.84 %. In the Europe, total Thick Film Resistors accounted for 10.82 %. The market in China Thick Film Resistors accounted for 45.07 %, in Southeast Asia 14.68%, in Japan 8.23%, in Asia Others region 9.36% and in global other region 4.99 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share due to a lot of ODM and EMS players there.

On the basis of product type, they come usually as chip resistor (SMD), and have the lowest cost compared to through hole technology. The SMD type segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 92.27 % market share in 2017.

In the applications, the consumer electronics and telecommunications segment were estimated to account for the highest volume share of 67.86 % in 2017. Thick film resistors have a wide range of applications and are indispensable parts of the consumer electronics, communications, automotive, industrial, medical, and energy industries. Thus, manufactures are very optimistic about the industry’s prospects. Although the recent market price is relatively turbulent, it is believed that manufacturers will soon regulate the stability of the market and make the thick film resistors develop steadily.

According to this study, over the next five years the Thick Film Resistors market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1280 million by 2024, from US$ 1010 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Thick Film Resistors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thick Film Resistors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Thick Film Resistors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

SMD Type

Through Hole Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive/Energy

Industrial/Medical

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Thick Film Resistors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Thick Film Resistors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Thick Film Resistors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Thick Film Resistors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Thick Film Resistors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

