Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights | 2017 – 2025

Thermoplastic polyester elastomer is consists of hard and soft segments. Hard segments include crystalline polybutylene terephthalate, while soft segments include amorphous polyethers. Thermoplastic polyester elastomers have flexibility of rubber, strength of plastic, and processibility of thermoplastics. They can be easily processed by convectional thermoplastic processes such as injection molding, calendaring, rotational molding, extrusion, and melt casting. Thermoplastic elastomer is used to manufacture parts of electrical devices, automobiles etc. that requires high temperature. It has strong resistance against tearing, flex cut growth, creep, and abrasion. The unique chemical properties provide strength and stiffness in applications such as automotive and electronic. Additionally, chemical properties make these elastomers are highly resistant to hydrocarbons and other fluids.

Thermoplastic polyester elastomer manufacturers have developed several innovative solutions such as substitution of thermosets and other conventional heavy materials such as wood and other metals. This is expected to drive the thermoplastic polyester elastomer market. Due to few manufacturers and low consumer awareness thermoplastic polyester elastomer market has remained relatively niche, however, these elastomers are rapidly gaining attention due to their exceptional properties such as good dimensional stability and high stiffness. Additionally, this market is also facing competition from other elastomers and has numerous restructuring and divestments activities from suppliers.

Based on application, the thermoplastic polyester elastomer market can be segregated into automotive, industrial, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, medical, and others. The usage of thermoplastic polyester elastomer in electronic and electrical applications has increased exponentially, as a result of high utilization of electrical devices such as electric motors housings for seating & windows, passenger airbags, and safety belt tensioners. Thermoplastic polyester elastomer is also used in automotive application such as connectors, plugs, and housing components. Thermoplastics polyester elastomers has excellent electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties with high dimensional stability & chemical resistance, among other advantageous characteristics. Significant rise in end-use industries such as automotive, construction, industrial manufacturing, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others in emerging economies is a major factor driving the demand for thermoplastic polyester elastomer.

Manufacturers have increased research & development activities, which has led to an increase in production and distribution of thermoplastic polyester elastomer. Growing demand has also led to the manufacturers to invest in the Asia Pacific market. Regulatory norms play an important role in implementing processing guidelines for consumer safety in standardizing elastomers properties. Many regulatory bodies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, National Sanitation Foundation, Underwriter’s Laboratory, and others are involved in regulating norms for these elastomers. These elastomers have also helped in regularizing pollution and emission levels.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35519

Based on geography, the global thermoplastic polyester elastomer market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are major markets for thermoplastic polyester elastomer. The expansion can be attributed to the increasing use of plastic in the production of vehicle parts. This has helped the automobile manufacturers to apply low cost production strategy.

Major players operating in the global thermoplastic polyester elastomer market are DuPont, A. Schulman, BASF, Ashland, Covestro, SABIC, and Mitsubishi Chemicals. These companies hold a significant share of the market. There are many smaller to medium companies which has relatively minor share in the global market. Therefore, the thermoplastic polyester elastomer market experiences intense competition.