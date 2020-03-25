Thermogravimetric analyzer Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2018-2028

Thermogravimetric analyzer: Market Overview

A thermogravimetric analyzer is that instrument which caters conduction of thermogravimetric analysis.Thermogravimetric analyzer measures mass while the temperature of the sample changes over time. Thermogravimetric analyzer consists of a precise scale fastened to a sample pan placed inside the furnace with a programmable control temperature. The thermogravimetric analyzer is beneficial for the study of polymeric elements such as thermoplastics, thermosets, elastomers, composites, plastic films, fibers, coatings, paints, and fuels. With growing plastic industries and laboratories across the world, the demand for thermogravimetric analyzer is increasing. Furthermore, increasing use of plastics in various sectors such as automotive, electronic & electrical industries, industrial applications, medical areas, and others. The global market for thermogravimetric analyzer is estimated to grow in the forecast period as the demand for plastics and polymeric materials is continuously increasing.

Factors pushing the thermogravimetric analyzer market towards considerable growth

Significantly, growing polymeric material industry and plastic manufacturing industry is one the key driving factors stimulating the growth of the global thermogravimetric analyzer market over the forecast period. The macroeconomic factors such as rapidly growing gross value added (GVA) of key countries and increasing import/export among key countries will lead the global thermogravimetric analyzer market towards considerable growth over the forecast period. Also, the rapid growth in the chemical industry along with the growing research industry will increase the demand for thermogravimetric analyzer for analyzing thermal stability of materials in the upcoming years. Furthermore, with the increasing demand for thermogravimetric analyzer for laboratories will take the global thermogravimetric analyzer market towards rapid growth in the forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand for engineering plastics in automotive industry will gain high traction for thermogravimetric analyzer over the forecast period. The key restraining factors such as high price, high shipment cost and stringent government regulations & standards for the manufacture of thermogravimetric analyzer may hinder the global thermogravimetric analyzer market over the forecast period. With the increase in manufacturing activities in developing countries, such as India and China, will create a high opportunity for thermogravimetric analyzer across these countries over the forecast period.

Global thermogravimetric analyzer: Segmentation

The global market for thermogravimetric analyzer is segmented by product type, by end use application, and by region. On the basis of product type, the global thermogravimetric analyzer is segmented dynamic thermogravimetric analyzer and static thermogravimetric analyzer. On the basis of end use application, the global thermogravimetric analyzer is segmented by research applications, laboratory applications, and others. On the basis of region, the global thermogravimetric analyzer is segmented by North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan), and MEA.

Asia pacific to dominate thermogravimetric analyzer market

North America is predicted to account for the highest market share in the global thermogravimetric analyzer market due to the growing preferences among consumers of plastics and polymeric utensils over metal utensils which can withstand high temperature and have durability. APEJ region is anticipated to showcase robust growth in the global thermogravimetric analyzer market due to the rapidly growing manufacturing industries along with the high infrastructure investment in the key countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia. In addition, a rapidly growing urban population in APEJ is one of the key factors that will generate the demand for thermogravimetric analyzers in research industries during the forecast period. On the other hand, with the growing oil and chemical industry in MEA will hit the demand for thermogravimetric analyzer over the forecast period.

Lofty players in the thermogravimetric analyzer market

Prominent players of the global thermogravimetric analyzer market are Netzsch, METTLER TOLEDO, SETARAM, Hitachi High Technology, PerkinElmer, Rigaku Corporation, Linseis Thermal Analysis, Shimadzu, Nanjing Dazhan, TA Instruments and other prominent players. Besides, key market players are focusing to target developing countries to supply the thermogravimetric analyzer that will help to capture significant revenue share in the global thermogravimetric analyzer market.

Competitive landscape in thermogravimetric market

The global market for thermogravimetric analyzer is fragmented in nature with the presence of various large & small market players. The conflict among the existing market players is very crucial. Therefore, to survive & thrive in such a competitive atmosphere, manufacturers must differentiate their product offering through innovative & unique products. This competitive environment also leads to a cut in the prices of their product to retain their market position, which can also negatively affect the profit margin of the manufacturers.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Thermogravimetric analyzer market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Regional analysis includes: