Thermoformed Packaging Market Outlook, Development and Opportunities During 2019-2025

Thermoform packages are light, odor-free, flexible, and moisture-free, and are thus preferred over wood and glass.

Thermoformedpackaging finds extensive applications infood packaging, which is one of the major factors driving this markets growth.

The increasing demand for easy-to-use and convenient packaging has resulted in the increased need for barrier properties to keep the food fresh and enhance the shelf life. Thermoformed packaging is being increasingly used by packaging manufacturers forfood productsas it helps eliminate waste material.

Moreover,thermoformedpackagesare easy to customize, so the amount of raw material that goes into the making of these packages is reduced by almost 50%. Moreover,thermoformed solutionsused for food packaging contribute to reducing packaging costs for food products, leading to their augmented adoption.

North America was the leading revenue contributing region and is likely to continue its dominance over the next four years. The growth of this market in the region is owing to the fact that North America has the presence of many large plastic packaging industries such as Pactiv LLC, Sonoco Plastics, Berry Plastics, Winpak, and Anchor Packaging.

The key players covered in this study

Anchor Packaging

Bemis

RPC

Sealed Air

Silgan

Sonoco Plastics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blister Packaging

Skin Packaging

Clamshell Packaging

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Industrial Goods

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Thermoformed Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Thermoformed Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

