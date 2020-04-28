Thermodilution Catheter Market Size and Growth Factors, Research and Projection 2026 | B. Braun AG, Biosensors International Limited

Catheter is medical device made from medical grade material having wide range of application in various medical fields such as neurovascular, cardiovascular, urology, nephrology, gynecology, and gastroenterology. Catheter is a thin tube that can be injected in the body to treat diseases or perform a surgical procedure. The process of inserting a catheter inside the human body is known as catheterization. A wide range of polymers are used for production of catheters including silicon, rubber, nylon, latex and others. Silicon is most preferred polymer for manufacturing of catheter but this polymer is mechanically weak and can cause serious facture during surgery. Different types of cardiac catheters are used for treatment of different cardiac conditions. Cardiac catheters are of various types include angiographic balloon catheters, bipolar pacing pins, hexapolar balloon pacing catheters, semi flotating electrodes, wedge pressure catheter, thermodilution catheter and others. Thermodilution Catheter are frequently referred as pulmonary artery catheter (PAC) or Swan-Ganz catheter, in honor of its inventors Jeremy Swan and William Ganz.It is used to determine cardiac output by passing a catheter with a thermistor through the heart. It is also used in conjunction with disposable pressure transducer kits to monitor intravascular and intra-cardiac pressures.

The market of thermodilution catheter is supposed to driven by frequent increase in cardiovascular diseases. Growing aging population and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to drive thermodilution catheters market globally. Growing population and economies in developing countries such as India and China are expected to drive the growth of the thermodilution catheter market in Asia. Government interest for improvement of healthcare infrastructure can be important factor for rise in thermodilution catheter market. High cost involved in cardiac surgery procedures and lack of experienced and skilled professionals can limit the growth of catheters global market. The increase in prices of thermodilution catheter by key players can also retrains the global market.

The global market of thermodilution catheters is segmented on the basis of material, end users and geographical region.

Segmentation by Material

Nylon

Polyurethane

PVC

Others

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals Public Hospitals Private Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Segmentation by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Thermodilution catheters market is expected to grow over forecast period due to increasing in the investment in the healthcare sector. Innovation of some new products with focus on patient’s comfort is expected to offer good opportunity for the global cardiac catheters. In addition, new designs of thermodilution catheters which gives rapid and accurate measure of cardiac output have raised their demand in the global market. Thermodilution catheters market supposed to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of the technique for cardiovascular therapy by healthcare professionals. Based on type of material used for manufacturing, thermodilution catheter are classified as nylon, polyurethane, PVC and other. Polyurethane thermodilution catheter is supposed to dominate the global market. Based on end user thermodilution catheter market is classified as Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Diagnostic Laboratories and Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory. Thermodilution catheters have been used in hospitals worldwide since 1970. Hospital end user segment is expected to contribute the maximum share among end users.

On the basis of regional presence, global thermodilution catheters market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for thermodilution catheters which is followed by Europe and Asia. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to attention of new investors in the catheter market. In Asia Pacific region the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for the global thermodilution catheter market due to adoption of minimally invasive procedures and advancement in technology.

Key Players

Some of the major players in global thermodilution catheters market are B. Braun AG, Biosensors International Limited, Edwards Life Sciences,Intra Special Catheters GmbH, Teleflex Inc. Other prominent players in thermodilution catheter market are Argon Medical Devices, ICU Medical Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Pulsion Medical System.