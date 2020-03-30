Thermochromic Ink Printing Market Will Have Its Revenue Spiking by 2024

Thermochromic ink printing is a type of printing, which is sensitive to change in temperature. The print changes color with rise and decline in temperature, which helps for indicating whether the beverage is hot or cold. The inks used for thermochromic ink printing contains thermochromic pigments that are subjected to color change when there is a temperature difference. In the recent past, the manufacturers are seeking for innovative packaging solutions as a marketing strategy, the thermochromic ink printing technology is one such innovation which is being widely used by manufacturers to endorse their products.

Global Thermochromic Ink Printing Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of global thermochromic ink printing market is driven by the demand for innovative printing technology in the packaging industry. Thermochromic ink printing is commonly used by food & beverages and alcoholic beverages manufacturers in order to identify the temperature state of the beverage by looking at the cans and bottles. Furthermore, the use of thermochromic ink printing is being used as a measure by the beverage manufacturers to gain customer attractions.

Thus, the growth in packaging industry and innovative printing needs in packaging industry is anticipated to primarily drive the global market for thermochromic ink printing. Thermochromic ink printing is not limited to the packaging industry, thermochromic ink printing technology has found its potential in wallpaper printing, textiles, and specialty market, which is further augmenting the demand for thermochromic ink printing technology. On the plus side, the demand for Thermochromic ink printing in FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) is expected to rise over the forecast period, which in turn will propel the demand for thermochromic ink printing market globally.

Trends noted in the global thermochromic ink printing market is the technological innovations for delivering state-of-the-art packaging solutions. For instance, Print Pack a leading packaging company has developed thermochromic ink with color to color change combinations, which allows the product manufacturers to alter the graphics of their labels according to their promotional needs. However, the thermochromic ink printing is a costly affair as compared to the traditional ink printing and the liquid crystal thermochromic inks which are highly sensitive to small changes in temperature due to which it is not recommended for packaging. These factors might hamper the growth of global thermochromic ink printing market globally.