Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Increasing Need for Heat Dissipation in Various Applications by Latest Trend, Share, Growth, Application and Forecast

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market is projected to reach USD 2,104.42 million by 2025 from USD 655.34 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

global thermally conductive plastic market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Covestro AG dominated the thermally conductive plastic market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Celanese Corporation, SABIC and BASF SE. Other players in this market include are Royal DSM N.V., Polyone corporation, RTP Company, Dowdupont, Ensinger, Kaneka corporation among others.

INCREASING NEED FOR HEAT DISSIPATION IN VARIOUS APPLICATIONS SUCH AS LED, MEDICAL DEVICES, COOLING &HEATING SYSTEMS, AND CONSUMER ELECTRONIC HOUSINGS

Earlier, metal such as aluminium was used for heat dissipation in LED technology. In recent years the market has seen new entrants which are thermally-conductive and used for heat management. Thermally conductive plastic is a polymer composite material which increases the conductivity due to characteristics of thermally conductive plastics such as low density, a high stiffness to weight and strength to weight ratios, manufacturability and precise moulding under pressure, etc. the companies are investing in R&D to innovate new products for various applications. The companies such as PolyOne Corp, RTP Co., among others have been using plastics for heat management for applications in electronics, appliances, lighting, automotive, and industrial products.

In the process of cooling & heating system, the temperature increase and decrease during heating and cooling, respectively, which is considerably faster in the composite with the highest thermal conductivity compared with the other composites, indicating that the high thermal conductivity provides a high heat transfer rate? The capability of thermally conductive plastics in heat management has resulted in cooling and heating applications.

Key Drivers: Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global thermally conductive plastic market are as increased need for heat dissipation in industries such as in LED markets, automobile, cooling & heating systems, consumer electronic housings. These factors demand the thermally conductive plastic which boosts the market growth.

Concerns related to environmental pollution may hinder the growth of the market.

Many companies are increasingly focusing on technological advancement of thermally conductive plastic in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the thermally conductive plastic market.

Market Segmentation: Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

The global thermally conductive plastic market is segmented on the basis of resin type, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; polyamide, polycarbonate, polyphelene sulphide, polybutylene terephalate, polyetherimide and others The thermally conductive plastics market is dominated by Polyamide with 46.3% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period.

The global thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on industry into six notable segments; Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Others. In 2018, the Electrical & Electronics conductive plastics segment is expected to dominate the market with 42.1% market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Points: Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Covestro AG is going to dominate the global thermally conductive plastic market following with Celanese Corporation, SABIC and BASF SE. Some of the other players are Royal DSM N.V., Polyone corporation, RTP Company, Dowdupont, Ensinger, Kaneka corporation others among others.

The global polyamide market is expected to reach USD 965.57 million by 2025, from USD 303.86 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 15.5%.

The electrical & electronics is expected to dominate the thermally conductive plastic market with 41.9% market share, growing at a CAGR 16.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

