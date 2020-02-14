Thermal Transfer Roll Market Challenges, Manufacturing Growth and Demand 2016-2026

Thermal transfer roll changes colour when exposed to sunlight as it is chemically coated paper used for labelling food & beverage and pharmaceutical products. The global thermal transfer roll market is expected to grow at significantly high growth rate, attributed to high demand for thermal transfer roll in North America region, which contributes around more than quarter part of the global thermal transfer roll market.

Thermal Transfer Roll Market: Dynamics

The key factor driving the thermal transfer roll market are comparatively high durability of thermal transfer roll over other printing type, growing food industry, and macroeconomic factors such as rising disposable income, growing population, etc. The availability of a wide range of innovative packaging solutions is likely to have a significant influence on the demand for thermal transfer roll market during the forecast period. The major factor restraining the thermal transfer roll market is the cost of labelling which will result in increase in price of final packaging. The factor trending the thermal transfer roll market is consumer demand for demand for innovative labelling, etc. The companies of thermal transfer roll market have significant opportunity in regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America as these regions have relatively high growth rate over the forecast.

Thermal Transfer Roll Market: Segmentation

Basically thermal transfer roll market is segmented by product type, by raw material, and by region. On the basis of product type thermal transfer roll market is sub-segmented into matt, gloss, semi-gloss, eco, top coat, and others. Among these matt is expected to contribute for the significantly high revenue share over the forecast period in thermal transfer roll market, attributed to substantially increasing demand for premium labelling in food industry. On the basis of raw material, the global thermal transfer roll market is segmented as plastic, paper, polyester and others, wherein plastic segment contribute comparatively high revenue share is expected to the most attractive segment over the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global thermal transfer roll market is segmented into:

Matt

Gloss

Semi-Gloss

Eco

Top coat

Others

Based on raw material, the global thermal transfer roll market is segmented into:

Paper

Plastic

Polyester

Others

Thermal Transfer Roll Market: Regional overview

The global market for thermal transfer roll market witnessed fast growth in last few years. Thermal transfer roll market has the success in commodity driven categories, high-purchase, and also where the consumers perceive slight differentiation. Therefore, the value share of thermal transfer roll in developed economies, such as North America and Europe is high compare to the other regions and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In terms of volume, Asia-Pacific thermal transfer roll market has relatively high market share over the forecast period. Whereas, Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have significantly high growth rate over the forecast period. The developing economy such as Asia Pacific except Japan, MEA and Latin America are have relatively high market opportunity for thermal transfer roll market if the companies enters in the market with strong promotion and marketing strategies of the product.

Thermal Transfer Roll Market: Key Players

Few players of thermal transfer roll market are Electronic Imaging Materials, Inc., Oji Paper, Jujo Thermal and Nakagawa Paper Rolls, WS Packaging Group, Inc., Appvion, Koehler, Online Labels, Inc., Electronic Imaging Materials, Inc., Uline, Labels Direct, Inc., Shaoxing County Jinjing Textile Co., Ltd., Seoul Chemical Company, Dongguan Shengqiang Heat Transfer Products Co., Ltd., American Roller Company, Menges Roller Company, Roll Technology Corporation, and Blanco Labels.