Thermal Spray Coatings Market to Develop Rapidly by 2026

This This Market Study (PMR) report analyzes the thermal spray coatings market on the global and regional levels. This study provides data for 2015 and for the forecast period (2016–2024). The report is primarily focused on identifying opportunities in the market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the thermal spray coatings market.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is divided into three sections namely, by material type, process type, application, and region. The report provides analysis of the thermal spray coatings market in terms of market value (US$ Mn). By material type, the market is segmented into metals, alloys, carbides, ceramics, intermetallics and others.

The report provides detailed insights into the thermal spray coatings market performance in terms of value. The report also includes PMR analysis of driving and restraining factors influencing the market. Recent trends in the market and opportunities for thermal spray coatings are also included in the report to provide clients with specific decision-making insights.

The subsequent sections analyze the thermal spray coatings market on the basis of material type, process type, application, and region, and presents a forecast for the period 2016–2024. The thermal spray coatings market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Metals

Alloys

Carbides

Ceramics

Intermetallics

Others

By Process Type

Conventional flame spray

Plasma spray

High-Velocity Oxy-fuel (HVOF)

Cold spray

By Application

Aerospace

Industrial Gas Turbines

Automotive

Medical

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To deduce market size, the report considers various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by material type, process type and application and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been taken into consideration to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual revenue generated and expected revenue in the thermal spray coatings market over the forecast period.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulates the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side, and dynamics of the thermal spray coatings market. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them at the end of the forecast period.

In an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also evaluate on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of thermal spray coatings market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the thermal spray coatings market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the thermal spray coatings market, This Market Study has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of thermal spray coatings manufacturers. The report also comprises strategic recommendations to capitalize on growth opportunities in the market and provides company profiles of some of the major players. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.