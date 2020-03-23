Thermal Spray Coatings Market – General Magnaplate Corporation, Plasma-Tec, Inc., Asb Industries, Inc., Polymet Corporation, Progressive Surface

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Thermal Spray Coatings market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Thermal Spray Coatings market report is a window to the Chemical and Materials industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Thermal Spray Coatings report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products.

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market, By Process (Combustion Flame, Electrical Energy), By Material (Ceramic, Metals, Alloys) By Products (Metals, Ceramics, Intermetallic, Polymers, Others) By End-Use (Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Electronics) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Data Bridge Market Research provides new industry report “Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market” accounted for USD 8.43 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Defination:

Thermal spray coating process involves the formation of substrates in molten and semi-molten form. This coating offers thick coating surface to the end applications. It also offers resistance to heat, corrosion, erosion and wears. There is a growing demand for thermal spray coating in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, energy & power and electronics activity, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major Market Drivers

Increasing demand for industrial gas turbines

Increasing preference for thermal spray coatings over hard chrome coatings

Automotive sector growth in Asia Pacific

Market Restraint:

Volatility in raw material price

Some of the major players operating in this market are

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

Oerlikon Metco

Surface Technology

C. Starck GmbH

Flame Spray Coating Company

Thermal Spray Technologies, Inc. (Tst)

A & A Coatings

General Magnaplate Corporation

Plasma-Tec, Inc.

Asb Industries, Inc.

Polymet Corporation

Progressive Surface

Brycoat Inc.

Metallisation Limited

Exline, Inc.

Associated Wear Coatings

ARC Spray (PTY) Ltd

Market Segmentations:

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market is segmented into

Process

Material

End-user

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Process into combustion flame and electrical energy.

On the basis of Material, the market is segmented into ceramic, metals, alloys and others.

On the basis of End-user, the market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, healthcare, energy & power, electronics and others. The aerospace is further sub segmented into flame tubes, turbine blades and landing gears.

On the basis of Geography the Thermal Spray Coatings Market is segmented into:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis: Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

