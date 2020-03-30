Thermal Printing Market to Grow at 5.00% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 50.45 billion by 2023

Download PDF Brochure of Thermal Printing Market spread across 178 Pages, Profiling Companies and Supported with 65 Tables and 62 Figures is now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1241154

The thermal printing Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. The thermal printing market was valued at USD 37.66 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 50.45billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.00% between 2017 and 2023.

Key Target Audience

Thermal printing service providers

IT service providers

Cloud service providers

Printer suppliers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

System integrators and third-party vendors

Software solution providers

Government bodies

Technology investors

Enterprise data center professionals

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

Thermal Printing Market report profiles some of the following key printer manufacturers in this market.

Zebra Technologies(US)

SATO Holdings (Japan)

Epson (Japan)

Star Micronics (Japan)

Honeywell (US)

Bixolon (South Korea)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Brother International (Japan)

Toshiba TEC (Japan)

TSC Auto ID (Taiwan)

The adoption of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies for improving the overall productivity of businesses is a major factor driving the growth of the thermal printing market. Major factor restraining the growth of thermal printing market includes heat settings of thermal barcode printers.

“The thermal printer market for RFID printers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

RFID printers are the fastest-growing segment in the thermal printer market based on printer type. The increasing demand for RFID-printed labels in the supply chain of the retail and healthcare industries is the mainfactor that is likely to contribute to the high growth of the market for RFID printers between 2017 and 2023.

“The thermal printer market for industrial format is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period”

Industrial thermal printers are used in harsh environments, including the manufacturing industries having a huge demand for labels, receipts, and tags. The demand for industrial format printers is being driven by the increasing need for inventory management and rising adoption of these printers for tracking, recording, and storing the data related to goods or products in the manufacturing industry. Some of the major manufacturers of industrial thermal printers are Zebra Technologies (US), Honeywell International (US), Wasp Barcode Technologies (US), and Postek Electronics (China), among others.

“The thermal printing market for healthcare and hospitality is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023”

Tags and labels play a major role in the healthcare industry, wherein they are used mainly for patient ID tracking, hospital admission, specimen/blood labeling, medication tracking, staff ID and access control, healthcare materials management, workflow automation, and other functions. In the hospitality industry, thermal printing is required to print admission tickets, loyalty cards, VIP passes, meal tickets, coupons, event wristbands, shuttle bus tickets, and other entertainment-related media. Increasing awareness regarding health among growing population is the major driver for the growth the thermal printing in this application.

“Thermal printing market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023”

APAC is one of the prospective markets for this technology. APAC leads the market for the retail application, in terms of size. Moreover, APAC has the presence of retailers such as Seven & I Holdings Company, Isetan, Aeon Company, and Gome Electrical Appliances, which provide barcode and RFID printers to various industries. These factors are expected to boost the thermal printer market in APAC. The Asian markets, mainly in Japan, India, and China, are more likely to lead the Thermal Printing Market in the coming years in terms of technological adaptability and market size.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key experts. The break-up of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1—55 %, Tier 2—20%, and Tier 3—25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives—34%, Directors—33%, and Others—33%

By Geography: North America—37%, Europe—34%, APAC—20%, and RoW—9%

Research Coverage

This report covers the thermal printing market based on offering, printer type, printer format, printing technology, application, and geography. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies including product launches and developments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations associated with the thermal printing market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help the market leaders or new entrants in the following ways:

This report segments the overall market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations for the size of the global thermal printing market and that for different applications and regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the thermal printing market.

This report would help stakeholders to better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product launches and developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions in the thermal printing market.

