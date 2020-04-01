Thermal Printing Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Thermal Printing

Thermal printing is a digital printing process which produces a printed image by selectively heating coated thermochromic paper, or thermal paper as it is commonly known, when the paper passes over the thermal print head.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in thermal printing market owing to the increasing demand in retail applications, such as smart packaging, inventory management and warehousing and transportation and logistics applications.

In 2018, the global Thermal Printing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Thermal Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Thermal Printing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Zebra Technologies

Sato

Epson

Star Micronics

Honeywell

Bixolon

Fujitsu

Brother

Toshiba Tec

TSC Auto ID Technology

NCR

Dascom

ID Technology

Cognitivetpg

Woosim Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Barcode Printers

Point of Sale Printers

Kiosk and Ticket Printers

RFID Printers

Card Printers

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing and Industrial

Healthcare and Hospitality

Government

Other Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Thermal Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Thermal Printing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thermal Printing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.