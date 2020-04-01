Thermal Printing Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Thermal Printing

Decision Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Global Thermal Printing Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment; 2018 – 2025“report to their offering.
Thermal printing is a digital printing process which produces a printed image by selectively heating coated thermochromic paper, or thermal paper as it is commonly known, when the paper passes over the thermal print head.
North America is expected to hold the largest market share in thermal printing market owing to the increasing demand in retail applications, such as smart packaging, inventory management and warehousing and transportation and logistics applications.
In 2018, the global Thermal Printing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Thermal Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Thermal Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Zebra Technologies
Sato
Epson
Star Micronics
Honeywell
Bixolon
Fujitsu
Brother
Toshiba Tec
TSC Auto ID Technology
NCR
Dascom
ID Technology
Cognitivetpg
Woosim Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Barcode Printers
Point of Sale Printers
Kiosk and Ticket Printers
RFID Printers
Card Printers
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Transportation and Logistics
Manufacturing and Industrial
Healthcare and Hospitality
Government
Other Applications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Thermal Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Thermal Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thermal Printing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
