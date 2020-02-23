Thermal Management Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019 to 2024

Thermal Management Market report categorizes by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Thermal Management market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, sales channels and distributors.

This report studies the Thermal Management market, Thermal management is the ability to control the temperature and noise level of a system by means of technology based on thermodynamics and heat transfer. Advancements in the electronics industry have led to an increased need for innovative thermal management technologies to improve the system performance and reliability by removing high heat flux generated in the electronic devices.

In application, Thermal Management downstream is wide and recently Thermal Management has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Servers and Data Centers, Consumer Electronics and others. Globally, the Thermal Management market is mainly driven by growing demand for Automotive which accounts for nearly 85% of total downstream consumption of Thermal Management.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Thermal Management production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Thermal Management is estimated to be 133958 K Units.

The worldwide market for Thermal Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 69600 million US$ in 2024, from 52000 million US$ in 2019

Thermal Management Market Segment by Top Key Companies, this report covers:

– DENSO

– Valeo

– MAHLE

– Hanon Systems

– Honeywell

– Vertiv

– Gentherm

– Delta

– Laird

– Boyd Corporation

– Heatex

– European Thermodynamics

– Advanced Cooling Technologies

– Dau Thermal Solutions and more………

Thermal Management Market Segment by Type covers:

– Conduction Cooling Devices

– Convection Cooling Devices

– Hybrid Cooling Devices

– Others

Thermal Management Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Automotive

– Aerospace and Defense

– Servers and Data Centers

– Consumer Electronics

– Medical Equipment

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Thermal Management product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thermal Management, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thermal Management in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Thermal Management competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Thermal Management breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Thermal Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thermal Management sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

