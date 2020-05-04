Thermal Gap Pads Market- Historical, current, and projected size of market regarding volume and value

Either through interface conductivity or through bulk conductivity, thermal gap pads, tapes and epoxies are capable of providing strong thermal conductivity. In the majority of the electronics applications, thermal gap pads are incorporated due to its flexible structure and highly conductive nature. Heat dissipation is one of the crucial problem faced by low powered devices, and thermal gap pads provide a solution to this problem. Also, the high thermal conductivity of the thermal gap pads is utilized for thermal coupling by inserting it between two operating parts, one of which act as a heat source and other one acts as heat sink.

Global Thermal Gap Pads Market Dynamics

The global thermal interface materials market is expected to rise at around 9% by the end of 2026, indicating substantial growth opportunity for thermal gap pads market across the globe. Increasing demand for smartphones is one of the key drivers for the global thermal interface pads market.

On the other hand, other thermal interface materials such as thermal tapes & films, adhesives & greases, gap fillers, and others have threatened the thermal gap pads market. This is due to the relatively large volume occupied by the thermal gap pads as compared to that by thermal films and tapes. Electronic components and devices manufacturers prefer to use application-specific thermal interface material rather than using thermal gap pads for multiple applications. This trend in the electronics industry has restrained the growth in demand for thermal gap pads at the global level.

The unique property of high flexibility of thermal gap pads facilitates the electronic devices manufacturers to maintain surface topography, which leads to the reduction in design constraints and increases the possibility for a highly aesthetic design of the electronic devices and components. Increasing durability of expensive electronics devices is one of the significant concern of electronic device manufacturers, and incorporation of thermal gap pads leads to enhanced strength of the device with the capability of dampening the physical vibrations to a considerable extent. Thermal gap pads have found application in automated dispensing systems which is projected to create a large incremental opportunity for global thermal gap pads market.

Global Thermal Gap Pads Market Segmentation

The global thermal gap pads market can be segmented on the basis of thermal conductivity as

Up to 0.3 W/m-k

3 – 1.0 W/m-k

Above 1.0 W/m-k

The global thermal gap pads market can be segmented on the basis of the end-user industry as

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Transportation

Others (Military, Telecommunications, and IT)

Global Thermal Gap Pads Market Regional Outlook

Electronics industry and advancing automation are the major drivers for the thermal gap pads market in a region. Large and further expanding electronics industry of China, India, South Korea, Japan, and ASEAN countries have created a large demand for thermal gap pads in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for more than 1/3rd of the global thermal gap pads market in terms of value and slightly higher in terms of volume market share due to the low-cost availability of thermal gap pads in the region. The large manufacturing industry of automobiles and other machinery in Western Europe region has driven the demand for large volume of electronic components, and in turn, driving demand for thermal gap pads in the region.

Global Thermal Gap Pads Market Key Players

