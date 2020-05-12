Thermal Energy Flow Metering Solutions Market – Estimated to Reach a Value US$4.706 Billion by 2025

Looking at the current market trends as well as the promising demand status of the Thermal Energy Flow Metering Solutions Market, it can be projected that the future years will bring out positive outcomes. This research report added by MRRSE on its online portal delivers clear insight about the changing tendencies across the global Thermal Energy Flow Metering Solutions Market. Readers can gather prime facets connected to the target market which includes product, end-use and application; assisting them to draw conclusions out of this intelligent research report.

This report on the global thermal energy flow metering solutions market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global thermal energy flow metering solutions market growth during the said period. Components that are playing a major role in driving the global thermal energy flow metering solutions market have also been covered in the report. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

Thermal energy flow meter functions independent of pressure, viscosity, and density. Thermal energy flow metering solutions are used as heat sensing and measuring component isolated from the unsolidified flow path from their flow stream conducts the heat from sensing component. The temperature difference is calculated to mass flow which is inversely proportional to the conducted heat. The accuracy of thermal energy flow meters depends upon the calibration reliability of variations in the pressure, temperature, heat capacity flow rate, viscosity of the fluid and actual process.

The global thermal energy flow metering solutions to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$4.706 bn by 2025.

The report also includes key market indicators in the thermal energy flow metering solutions market. Porter’s five forces analysis is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which identifies the key participants in the thermal energy flow metering solutions is also covered in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of our research. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments’ market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The thermal energy flow metering solutions market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and components. Based on type, the market has been further classified into insertion, portable, and inline. By application, the market is further classified into residential and commercial segments (water and waste treatment, food and beverages, chemical and petrochemical, pulp and paper industries, and others). On the basis of component, the market is divided into devices (thermal energy metering, heat cost allocation, hot and cold sanitary water metering, wirelessly connected data collection tools and technologies, and sensors) and services.

Geographically, the report classifies the global thermal energy flow metering solutions market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries. These countries include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, China, India, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market positioning analysis of major players in the global thermal energy flow metering solutions market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (thermal energy flow metering solutions provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global thermal energy flow metering solutions market include ABB Ltd, Elster Water, Siemens, QMC, Enercare Connections Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fluid Components LLC, Kamstrup Group, Landis+Gyr AG, Shenitech LLC, GE Electric Co., Sierra Instruments Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Sage Metering.

The global thermal energy flow metering solutions market is segmented as below:

Global Thermal Energy Flow Metering Solutions Market, By Type

Insertion

Portable

Inline

Global Thermal Energy Flow Metering Solutions Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Water and Waste Treatment

Food and Beverages

Chemical and Petrochemical

Pulp and Paper Industries

Others

Global Thermal Energy Flow Metering Solutions Market, By Component

Devices

Thermal Energy Metering

Heat Cost Allocation

Hot and Cold Sanitary Water Metering

Wirelessly Connected Data Collection Tools and Technologies

Sensors

Services

Global Thermal Energy Flow Metering Solutions Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

