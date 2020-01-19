Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market 2019 Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2025

LOS ANGELES, United States: Thermal drying technology is based on removal of water from dewatered solids which accomplishes both volume and weight reduction. The added benefit of thermal drying is that it typically results in a product with significant nutrient value. Typically, dewatered solids (at approximately 18% to 35% dry solids content) are delivered to a thermal drying system, where most of the water is removed via evaporation resulting in a product containing approximately 90% solids. In the thermal drying system, the temperature of the wet solids mass is raised so that the water is driven off as a vapor. By removing most of the water from the solids, thermal drying results in a significant reduction in both volume and mass.

The Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment are mainly used by Pulp, Textile, Oil, Food and Beverage. The main applications of Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment are Textile and Food and Beverage.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment market was 510 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market are: Andritz AG, Veolia, Huber Se, Gea Group, AES, Pieralisi, Air and Liquid Systems, The Witte Company

This report studies the Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Direct Type

Indirect Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pulp

Textile

Oil

Food and Beverage

Others

