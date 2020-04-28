Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market in Industry : Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019 – 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Thermal barrier coatings (TBC) are highly advanced materials systems usually applied to metallic surfaces, such as on gas turbine or aero-engine parts, operating at elevated temperatures, as a form of exhaust heat management. TBCs are characterised by their very low thermal conductivity, the coating bearing a large temperature gradient when exposed to heat flow. The most commonly applied TBC material is yttria stabilized zirconia (YSZ).

North America is the largest market segment of Thermal Barrier Coatings, with a consumption market share nearly 33.11% in 2018, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 31.25% in 2018. Asia is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period in the industry, especially China, which has great market potential in the future with a consumption market share nearly 9.71% in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12900 million by 2024, from US$ 10800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Service

Coatings Materials

Segmentation by application:

Aerospace

Automotive

Military

Power

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Praxair Surface Technologies

Oerlikon Group

Bodycote plc

H.C. Starck GmbH

Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

Precision Coatings, Inc.

A&A Coatings

ASB Industries Inc.

Flame Spray Coating Co.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

