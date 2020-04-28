Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market in Industry : Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019 – 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
Thermal barrier coatings (TBC) are highly advanced materials systems usually applied to metallic surfaces, such as on gas turbine or aero-engine parts, operating at elevated temperatures, as a form of exhaust heat management. TBCs are characterised by their very low thermal conductivity, the coating bearing a large temperature gradient when exposed to heat flow. The most commonly applied TBC material is yttria stabilized zirconia (YSZ).
North America is the largest market segment of Thermal Barrier Coatings, with a consumption market share nearly 33.11% in 2018, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 31.25% in 2018. Asia is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period in the industry, especially China, which has great market potential in the future with a consumption market share nearly 9.71% in 2018.
According to this study, over the next five years the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12900 million by 2024, from US$ 10800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Service
Coatings Materials
Segmentation by application:
Aerospace
Automotive
Military
Power
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Praxair Surface Technologies
Oerlikon Group
Bodycote plc
H.C. Starck GmbH
Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.
Precision Coatings, Inc.
A&A Coatings
ASB Industries Inc.
Flame Spray Coating Co.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) by Players
Chapter Four: Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
