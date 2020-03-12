Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Future Scope, Opportunities, Supply, Demand, Growth Prospects, Sales Forecast to 2024

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for thermal barrier coatings at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global thermal barrier coatings market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for thermal barrier coatings during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the thermal barrier coatings market on the global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global thermal barrier coatings market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the thermal barrier coatings market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global thermal barrier coatings market by segmenting it in terms of product, technology, coating material, and application. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for thermal barrier coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual product, technology, coating material, and application segments in all regions. Key players operating in the thermal barrier coatings market include A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Praxair, Inc., H.C. Starck GmBH, ASB Industries, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Flame Spray Coating Co., THERMION, Metallisation Ltd., Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd., and The Fisher Barton Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of thermal barrier coatings for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global thermal barrier coatings market has been provided in terms of value. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, technology, coating material, and application of thermal barrier coatings. Market size and forecast for each major product, technology, coating material, and application have been provided in terms of the global and regional market.

We conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proven to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market, by Product

Metal

Intermetallic

Ceramic

Others

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market, by Technology

Vapor Deposition

HVOF

Air Plasma

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market: by Coating Material

Aluminum Oxide

Ceramic YSZ

MCrAlY

Others

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market, by Application

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Power Plants

Global Thermal barrier coatings, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

An extensive analysis of the thermal barrier coatings market trends and shares from 2018 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments

A list of key developments in the thermal barrier coatings market made by key players

A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the thermal barrier coatings market at a global, regional, and country level

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global thermal barrier coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers and enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. They analyze the strengths and weaknesses to gain strategic position in the market.

