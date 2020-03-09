Chemicals Heavy Industry News

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Application Development, Trend, Competitive Analysis, Size, Share, Forecast To 2023

March 9, 2020
Thermal Barrier Coatings Market
Thermal Barrier Coatings Market
Thermal barrier coatings belong to a class of coverings which are applied on the metallic surface to offer excellent flexibility, heat stability, and chemical resistance to the finished material. Moreover, they also provide versatility, reliability and durable nature to the product.

The global thermal barrier coatings market has been driven by the range of its application in various sectors such as stationary power plants, automotive, aerospace, aviation, and others. Moreover, it is estimated that the automotive segment is set to witness the highest growth in the market due to the growing consumption of heat resistant materials in the sector over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global thermal barrier coatings market is segregated into the product, technology and application. Based on the product, the market is further categorized into metal, ceramic, intermetallic segments. Based on technology, the market is segmented into high velocity oxygen fuel, electron-beam physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, air plasma. Based on application, the market is classified into stationary power plants, automotive, aerospace, aviation, and others.

Market scenario

The ceramics segment is the most widely used type in the market due to its growing consumption in heavy end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, aviation, industrial, and others. Moreover, durability, wear resistance and phase stability are the major factors behind the popularity of this segment. The increasing use of ceramic type, yttria-stabilized zirconia in major industries is estimated to drive the market during the assessment period.

The high velocity oxygen fuel is the leading technology used in the market and is anticipated to observe a rapid growth due to an increased demand for thermal paints in various applications. This technology is used in heat barrier paints to improve the performance, efficiency of the engines and systems. Moreover, excellent flexibility, mechanical properties, UV and chemical resistance are some of the properties offered by the technology in the industry.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players functioning in the global thermal barrier coatings market are Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Metallisation Ltd (U.K), Flame Spray Coating Co. (U.S.), Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Precision Coatings, Inc (U.S.), ASB Industries, Inc. (U.S.), CTS (U.S.), H.C. Starck GmbH (U.S.), and THERMION (U.S.A), among others.

Intended Audience

  • Thermal Barrier Coatings Manufacturers
  • Traders and Distributors of Thermal Barrier Coatings
  • Production Process Industries
  • Potential Investors
  • Raw Material Suppliers
  • Nationalized Laboratory

Regional Analysis

The Thermal Barrier Coatings Market is segmented across five regions in the world namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market due to the growing demand for thermal barrier materials in stationary power plants, automotive, industrial, energy and others. The automotive segment is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the market, due to the growing consumption of ceramic product to produce high standard and efficient vehicles in countries such as China, Japan and India. Owing to these factors, they are the major players in the market.

The North American region is growing significantly in the market due to the increasing demand for ceramic and epoxy coatings in construction and buildings and automobile sectors. It is predicted that the growing investments and technological advancement is set to drive the market during the forecast period. The growing demand of protection coatings in aerospace, aviation industries has propelled the countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico to achieve a stunning growth in the market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview Of Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market

To Be Continue…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

March 9, 2020