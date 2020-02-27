Therapy Management Software Market Global Size, Demand, Growth, Strategy, Applications, Technologies, Healthcare Services, Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2024

The term “therapy management software” applies to any software that helps therapists deliver better care, manage their practice or process their billing. These systems offer a range of tools that facilitate everything from clinical documentation to scheduling and insurance claims submission.

Therapy Management Software is widely used in Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and other field. The most proportion of Therapy Management Software is used for Hospitals, and the proportion in 2018 is about 47.88%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Therapy Management Software market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16200 million by 2024, from US$ 11700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Therapy Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

Global Therapy Management Software Market: key manufacturers:

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

Epic System

Athenahealth

Fujitsu

eClinicalWorks

Henry Schein

Agfa

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

InterSystems

NEC

Quality Systems

CureMD

Neusoft Corporation

Cambio Healthcare Systems

Surescripts

CloudPital

Goodwill

Fresenius Medical Care

Therigy

Global Therapy Management Software Market: Segmentation by product type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Therapy Management Software Market: Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Global Therapy Management Software Market – Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Therapy Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Therapy Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Therapy Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Therapy Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Therapy Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

