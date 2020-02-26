Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2023

Therapeutic respiratory devices (TRDs) are meant for therapeutic usage to improve pulmonary function, boost lung oxygenation and aid mucus removal from bronchi during respiratory therapy. TRDs can be of various types such as positive expiratory pressure (PEP) TRDs, oral high frequency oscillation (OHFO) TRDs, intra-pulmonary percussive ventilation (IPV), incentive spirometry (IS) TRDs, high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) TRDs, oxygen concentrators (OCs) and others. Other TRDs may include ventilators,nebulizers, inhalers, flutters, acapella, and cornets. In addition, there are several pediatric TRDs which are specifically utilized in facilitating and regulating respiration among infants during post natal care, especially in the case of premature or small for date babies, post-partum complications, etc.

The demand for TRDs is on the rise due to high prevalence of respiratory diseases like asthma and chronic obtrusive pulmonary diseases (COPD). Moreover, these devices are expected to witness high growthdue to a number of factors such as high rate of cigarette smoking, high pollution levels and heightened vulnerability to air borne infections, and accidents causing chest and nasal injuries which lead to respiratory complications. Currently, the market for home based light-weight, potable and rechargeable battery operated TRDs is expected to grow at arapid pace as therapies. Certainly, these features will aid in the development of modern devices that will be preferred over conventional devices that required specialists and large number of hospital visits. The new and advanced TRDs will be highly valued in the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market as these TRDs are being increasingly utilized during post-operative patient care.

TRDs can be classified on the basis of their technique and the therapeutic needs. The PEP TRDs allow air pressure to enter peripheral airways and reach behind secretions via collateral channels, by pushing them towards larger airways where secretions can be expelled in order to prevent alveoli collapse. OHFO TRDs are based on the technique of high frequency jet ventilation that supplement breathing where intubation should be avoided among conscious patientswho have acute or chronic respiratory failure. IPV TRDs are applied through a mouthpiece providing a combination of internal thoracic percussion with aerosol inhalation. IS TRDs use a spirometer to either increase or maintain inhaled lung volume and sputum exploration to prevent lung infections post-surgeries.

HFCWO TRDs are mechanical devices such as ThAIRapy bronchial drainage system, Hayek oscillator where positive pressure air pulses are applied via inflatable vest to the chest wall. Oxygen concentrators deliver therapeutic oxygen in home, hospital, and clinical settings though equipment like face mask, nasal cannula, oxygen regulator &trans-tracheal devices.

Other major TRDs include nebulizers & inhalers which clear airway passages, flutterswork on the principle of exhalation where flutter valves make high frequency steel ball bearing oscillations that result in mucus expectoration. Acapella is a handheld TRD which is used for airway clearance, it also operates on the same principle. Similarly, cornet is another TRD which can be used in any position and is majorlyutilized in European nations and not in U.S.Geographically, PEP TRDs were first introduced in the U.S to substitute conventional TRDsand currently PEP TRDs comprise the largest market share among different forms of TRDsall over the world. However, there is a steady demand for other TRDs such as ventilators, and oxygen concentrators that are in continual use in critical care globally.

Some of the key players operating in the TRDs market include CareFusion Corporation,Covidien plc (Medtronic plc), Drägerwerk AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Inogen, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge Group), Nihon Kohden Corporation. Philips Respironics, Siemens Healthcare,Smiths Medical, andTeleflex Incorporated.