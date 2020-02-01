Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market to Expand at a Modest CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2026

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Scope and Methodology

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global therapeutic plasma exchange market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The report is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global therapeutic plasma exchange market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the therapeutic plasma exchange market such as rise in prevalence of autoimmune diseases, cost advantage over IVIG treatment, and improvement in health care infrastructure in emerging economies. Key market indicators influencing the global therapeutic plasma exchange market, including cost constraints and regulatory landscape, have been taken into consideration. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global therapeutic plasma exchange market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global therapeutic plasma exchange market for each segment is also provided. Additionally, market-related factors such as favorable reimbursement scenario, expanding applications in chronic diseases, side effects associated with plasmapheresis and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Hospitals to Account for Major Share

The hospitals segment is expected to account for the leading share of the market in 2026. The segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Therapeutic plasma exchange is an inpatient treatment that can only be carried out under expert supervision. Moreover, the patient needs to be treated for more than three days depending on the medical condition. This requires significant infrastructure and spending. These factors can be attributed to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Market to Expand at Significant Pace

Europe held a significant share of the global therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) market in terms of revenue in 2017. The developed health care infrastructure in the region has helped patients undergoing TPE in covering their expenditure. Most of the health care providers in countries such as Germany, the U.K, and France provide full or partial coverage of costs related to treatment, medication, physicians cost, and tests depending on the patient’s insurance plan and income. Moreover, Europe is home to several key players, such as B. Braun Melsungen AG and Fresenius Kabi, who lead the therapeutic plasma exchange market.

North America is expected to account for the second largest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. High diagnosis and treatment rates of diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, myasthenia gravis, and multiple sclerosis in the region are expected to drive the market. Moreover, high awareness about latest health care technologies and higher purchasing power are anticipated to propel the therapeutic plasma exchange market in North America. Favorable reimbursement policies in the region also enable patients to avail the best of health care facilities. The therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace, primarily due to improving health care infrastructure, rise in private and public investment in life science research, and technological advancements in countries such as China and India.

