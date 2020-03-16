Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

The therapeutic nuclear medicines are primarily used for the treatment of the chronic disease. The global therapeutic nuclear medicines market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, it is sub-segmented into alpha emitters, beta emitters and brachytherapy products. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into bone metastasis, thyroid, endocrine tumors, lymphoma and others. Thyroid is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment for the application segment. The increasing prevalence of the thyroid cancer among the growing population is anticipated to boost the demand for the therapeutic nuclear medicines during the forecast period. On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and radiology clinics. Hospitals is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment of the end-user segment. The high pool of patients suffering from chronic diseases coupled with the availability of advanced medical devices is anticipated to be the major factor for the sub-segment to lead the segment.

The global therapeutic nuclear medicines market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2018-2027. The increasing incidence of the chronic disease is anticipated to drive the growth of the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market over the forecast period.

By region, global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market. The increasing development of the technology is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market. The rise in the disposable income of the population, improving healthcare standards and increasing government spending in the healthcare is anticipated to be the major reason for the expansion of the therapeutic nuclear medicines market.

Increasing cases of the chronic disease across the world is anticipated to boost global therapeutic nuclear medicines market

The increasing cases of cancer suffering patients propels the demand for the better and enhanced medication. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute it was estimated that total number of cases of cancer is around 460 from 1 lakh men and women .Thus the rising prevalence of the chronic disease is anticipated to witness substantial increase in the demand during the forecast period. The various research and development in the field of the therapeutic nuclear medicine is also major reason for the rising demand for the therapeutic nuclear medicine. These medicines can also be used to cure bone diseases, respiratory diseases and thyroid-related diseases.

The report titled “Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Bayer AG, GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc., Mallinckrodt plc., Bracco Imaging S.p.ALantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Nordion, Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A., Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products and IBA Molecular Imaging. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

