Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market to Grow at 5.9% CAGR to 2023 Recent Development by F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Abbott (US)

Therapeutic drugs monitor market, increased knowledge of pharmacogenetics, pharmacokinetics of drugs, need for better healthcare in developing countries, rising prevalence of psychiatric diseases & cancer are major drivers for therapeutic drug monitoring market.

Therapeutic drug monitoring market is expected to reach USD 1.63 billion by 2023 from USD 1.23 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising number of organ transplant procedures and the use of TDM in traditional anticancer therapies. However, the lack of financial provisions for the clinical interpretation of TDM results is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The therapeutic drug monitoring market is divided into hospital laboratories, commercial/private laboratories, and other end users. In 2018, hospital laboratories segment is expected to account for largest share of therapeutic drug monitoring market. Large share of this segment is attributed to fact that most diagnostic tests are performed in hospitals or hospital-attached laboratories as they have the appropriate equipment as well as skilled staff to deliver clinically meaningful interpretations from TDM assays.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class of Drug

1 Introduction

2 Antiepileptic Drugs

3 Antiarrhythmic Drugs

4 Immunosuppressant Drugs

5 Antibiotic Drugs

6 Bronchodilator Drugs

7 Psychoactive Drugs

Technological advances in tests used to monitor therapeutic drugs, increased knowledge of pharmacogenetics and pharmacokinetics of drugs, need for better healthcare in developing countries, and rising prevalence of psychiatric diseases and cancer are the major drivers for the market. On the basis of class of drugs, the TDM market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immune suppressant drugs, anti arrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs.

Competitive landscape covers the various strategies adopted by therapeutic drug monitoring market players to maintain their position in the therapeutic drug monitoring market. The company profiles comprise the basic views on the key players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market and the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by market players to maintain and increase their market shares.

Major players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), and Danaher Corporation (U.S.).

The market in Europe on the other hand is growing at a slower rate as the healthcare sector is recovering from the economic downturn and the healthcare facilities are trying to minimize healthcare delivery costs. Growth in the APAC therapeutic drug monitoring market is comparatively slower due to the dearth of skilled healthcare personnel for performing therapeutic drug monitoring tests with minimal errors.

Research Coverage:

The therapeutic drug monitoring market in this report is segmented by technology, product, class of drug, and end user. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches,approvals, and acquisitions. It also profiles key players and their core competencies in the therapeutic drug monitoring market.