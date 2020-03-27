Reportocean.com “Global Autonomous Cars Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Autonomous Cars Market, [By Automation Level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3); By Component (Camera, Sensors, Radars, LiDAR, Artificial Intelligence, Others); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The worldwide Autonomous Cars Market is anticipated to reach over 263,532 units by 2026. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global autonomous cars market.

The increasing adoption of connected cars, along with growing need to automate driving to reduce human errors majorly drives the autonomous cars market growth. Market players such as Google, BMW, and Mercedes are increasingly developing advanced technologies for self-driving cars. The increasing need for improved road safety, and increasing disposable income would encourage consumers to invest in autonomous cars. Other factors driving the autonomous cars market growth include technological advancement, growing adoption of IOT, and dynamic mobility services. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and significant investments in research and development would provide numerous growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

In March 2018, Nissan announced the integration of ProPilot Assist, its semi-autonomous driver assists system into its range of Nissan Altima cars. ProPilot Assist is a Level 2 self-driving system offering speed control, distance from other cars, and lane control with minimal input from the driver. Cameras integrated into the system are capable of detecting lane markings at highway speeds, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping, and blind spot detection.

North America is expected to dominate the global autonomous cars market during the forecast period. This is due to high living standards and high disposable income. Presence of global players in these countries taps market potential and boosts market growth. Increasing technological advancements and significant investments in research and development for the development of self-driving cars support the market growth in this region. The government regulations regarding testing of driverless automobiles on public roads enable market players to introduce advanced self-driving technologies.

The major companies operating in the autonomous cars market include General Motors, Alphabet Inc., Uber, Daimler, BYD, Nissan, Honda Motor Corporation, Tesla Motors, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, and Mercedes-Benz among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Autonomous Cars Market Insights

3.1. Autonomous Cars – Industry snapshot

3.2. Autonomous Cars – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Autonomous Cars Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Autonomous Cars – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Autonomous Cars Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Autonomous Cars Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Autonomous Cars Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Autonomous Cars Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Autonomous Cars Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Autonomous Cars Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Autonomous Cars Market Size and Forecast by Level of Automation, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Level 1

4.3. Level 2

4.4. Level 3

5. Autonomous Cars Market Size and Forecast by Components, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Camera

5.3. Sensors

5.4. Radars

5.5. LiDAR

5.6. Artificial Intelligence

5.7. Others

Continued..

