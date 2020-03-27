Reportocean.com “Global Automotive Relay Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Automotive Relay Market, [By Relay Type (Signal Relay, Time Relay, Plug-in Relay, PCB Relay, Protective Relay, High Voltage Relay, Others); By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles); By Application (Lighting, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Central Lock, Engine Management, Others); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5182

The worldwide Automotive Relay Market is anticipated to reach around USD 18.46 million by 2026. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive Relay market.

The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing demand for electric vehicles majorly drives the market growth. The adoption of automotive relay systems has increased significantly owing to increasing demand for luxury and comfortable vehicles, and introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety. Other factors driving the market growth include growing disposable income, technological advancements, and changing lifestyles. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and stringent government regulations would provide growth opportunities for Automotive Relay market in the coming years.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global Automotive Relay market. Established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The introduction of stringent government regulations for vehicular and road safety accelerates the adoption of automotive relays. The increasing economic growth in countries such as China and India further increases the adoption of automotive relays in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth. The high penetration of electric vehicles in the region promotes the adoption of automotive relays. Asia-Pacific dominates the electric vehicle market due to the increasing population of vehicles and adoption of vehicular emission standards of the U.S. and European Union by Asia-Pacific countries. Moreover, concerns about rising pollution levels have accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles market in this region, thereby supporting the growth of the automotive relay market.

The leading companies profiled in the automotive relay market report include Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ABB Group, Eaton Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, NEC Corporation, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Automotive Relay Market Insights

3.1. Automotive Relay – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive Relay – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive Relay Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive Relay – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive Relay Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive Relay Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive Relay Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automotive Relay Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Automotive Relay Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Automotive Relay Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Automotive Relay Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Relay Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Signal Relay

4.3. Time Relay

4.4. Plug-in Relay

4.5. PCB Relay

4.6. Protective Relay

4.7. High Voltage Relay

4.8. Others

Continued…

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5182

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]