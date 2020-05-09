The Wheat Germ Oil Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Wheat germ oil is extracted from the germ of the wheat kernel, which makes up only 2.5% by weight of the kernel Wheat germ oil is particularly high in octacosanol- a 28-carbon long-chain saturated primary alcohol found in a number of different vegetable waxes. Octacosanol has been studied as an exercise- and physical performance-enhancing agent. Very long chain fatty alcohols obtained from plant waxes and beeswax has been reported to lower plasma cholesterol in humans. Wheat germ oil is also very high in vitamin E (255 mg/100g), and has the highest content of vitamin E of any food that has not undergone prior preparation or vitamin fortification. As cooking oil, wheat germ oil is strongly flavored, expensive and easily perishable.

In the world wide, EU and USA are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Due to the high cost of the product, the price is relative high. 1000 kg wheat can extract only about 15 kg wheat germ, while the wheat germ oil rate of wheat germ is about 10%, the current wheat germ oil yield is about 4-9 % (the wheat germ oil yield of cold pressing method is lower than extraction method). So how to reduce costs and improve market share is the key point for the development of the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wheat Germ Oil market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wheat Germ Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wheat Germ Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wheat Germ Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Request a sample of Wheat Germ Oil Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/238026

Segmentation by product type:

Cold pressing Method

Extraction Method

Others

Segmentation by application:

Food Industry

Nutritional Supplements Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Grupo Plimon

Viobin

Agroselprom

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

CONNOILS

ARISTA

Henan Kun Hua Technology

Kanta Enterprises Private Limited

Hebei Jiafeng Plant Oils

Henan Yuanquan

Navchetna Kendra

Pokonobe

Herbal Biosolutions

Zonghoo

Anyang Jingsen

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Access this report of Wheat Germ Oil Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-wheat-germ-oil-market-growth-2019-2024

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wheat Germ Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wheat Germ Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wheat Germ Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wheat Germ Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wheat Germ Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/238026

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wheat Germ Oil Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Wheat Germ Oil Consumption CAGR by Region

Chapter Three: Global Wheat Germ Oil by Players

3.1 Global Wheat Germ Oil Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Wheat Germ Oil Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Wheat Germ Oil Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

Chapter Four: Wheat Germ Oil by Regions

4.1 Wheat Germ Oil by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wheat Germ Oil Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Wheat Germ Oil Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Wheat Germ Oil Market Forecast

To Check Discount of Wheat Germ Oil Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/238026

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]