The Wheat Germ Oil Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Wheat germ oil is extracted from the germ of the wheat kernel, which makes up only 2.5% by weight of the kernel Wheat germ oil is particularly high in octacosanol- a 28-carbon long-chain saturated primary alcohol found in a number of different vegetable waxes. Octacosanol has been studied as an exercise- and physical performance-enhancing agent. Very long chain fatty alcohols obtained from plant waxes and beeswax has been reported to lower plasma cholesterol in humans. Wheat germ oil is also very high in vitamin E (255 mg/100g), and has the highest content of vitamin E of any food that has not undergone prior preparation or vitamin fortification. As cooking oil, wheat germ oil is strongly flavored, expensive and easily perishable.
In the world wide, EU and USA are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world.
All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Due to the high cost of the product, the price is relative high. 1000 kg wheat can extract only about 15 kg wheat germ, while the wheat germ oil rate of wheat germ is about 10%, the current wheat germ oil yield is about 4-9 % (the wheat germ oil yield of cold pressing method is lower than extraction method). So how to reduce costs and improve market share is the key point for the development of the industry.
According to this study, over the next five years the Wheat Germ Oil market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wheat Germ Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wheat Germ Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Wheat Germ Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
