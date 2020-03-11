The Vocational Training Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Vocational Training Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Vocational training market in India was valued at INR 90 bn in 2011 and is slated to grow at a CAGR of 23%. Government has set a target of preparing 500 mn skilled workers by 2022, as around 75-80 mn jobs will be created over the next 5 years and 75% of them will require vocational training. The market is poised for strong growth over the next few years owing to favourable government support.

Download PDF Sample of Vocational Training Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/233158

The report begins with an introduction to the education market in India and its various sub-segments. Indian education system largely consists of formal and informal sectors, with the formal sector accounting for the major share. A macro overview of the Indian education system is also included, which throws light on some of the key indicators such as literacy rate in India, demographic split in education, budget allocation for education and five year plan outlay for education. This section also includes the vocational training policy framework present in India.

The market overview section gives an insight into the overall education market in India along with the vocational training market, their market size and growth. This is followed by the key segments and applications of vocational training. In India, it is present in both formal and informal sectors and has wide applications in areas such as IT, BFSI, retail, aviation and others. The education and vocational training structure in India is also provided. Additionally, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces provides an insight into the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the market.

An analysis of the drivers and challenges explains the factors leading to the growth of the market including huge demand for skilled workers, low vocational training penetration, increasing government expenditure, growth in service sector and inefficiency in formal education system. The key challenges identified are low quality of inputs and lack of finance.

The government participation in this sector has also been highlighted in the report, and includes government bodies, government initiatives and associated bodies. Ministry of Human Resource Development and Directorate General of Employment & Training are the two key government bodies in this sector. Government initiatives largely comprise of National Policy on Skill Development, Skill Development Initiative Scheme, Craftsmen Training Scheme, National Vocational Qualification Framework and National Vocational Educational Qualification Framework.

Brief about Vocational Training Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/vocational-training-market-in-india-2012

Industry associations impacting vocational training segment constitutes of FICCI, CII and ASSOCHAM. Foreign collaborations in this sector include countries like UK, Canada, Germany, Switzerland and Australia. International bodies like International Labour Organization, World Bank and European Union, also contribute to the vocational education and training segment in India.

Key trends in the market have also been analysed which includes investments and M&A activity in vocational training, corporates imparting vocational training, government encouraging public private partnerships and, online and distance vocational courses.

The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the market and includes a detailed profile of the major players. A bubble chart for the public companies, depicting their relative positions in the market with respect to total income, net profit/loss and market capitalization is included. Similarly, a bubble chart for the private players is also included with respect to their total income, net profit/loss and total assets. This section also includes list of products and services, key people, financial snapshot, key ratios and key recent developments for all companies, along with key business segments and key geographic segments for public companies. The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises of an analysis of the growth strategies of the vocational training market in India.

COMPANIES COVERED:

1. Aptech Ltd.

2. Edserv Softsystems Ltd.

3. Everonn Education Ltd.

4. Jetking Infotrain Ltd.

5. NIIT Ltd.

6. Amoha Education Pvt. Ltd.

7. CL Educate Ltd.

8. Frankfinn Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd.

9. ICA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

10. IndiaCan Education Pvt. Ltd.

11. Laurus Edutech Pvt. Ltd.

12. Manipal City Guilds Skills Training Pvt. Ltd.

13. Orion Edutech Pvt. Ltd.

14. Shree Eduserve Pvt. Ltd.

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/233158

Some Points from TOC:

Page 1: Executive summary

Introduction

Page 2: Education Sector in India – Introduction

Page 3: Macro Overview of the Indian Education System

Page 4: Vocational Training Policy Framework in India

Market Overview

Page 5: Education Market in India – Overview, Market Size and Growth (2010-2015e); Vocational Training Market – Overview, Market Size and Growth (2011-2015e)

Page 6: Vocational Training- Segments and Key Applications

Page 7: Education and Vocational Training Structure in India

Page 8: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

Page 9: Summary

Page 10-14: Drivers

Page 15-16: Challenges

Government Participation

Page 17: Government Bodies – Ministry of Human Resource Development

Page 18: Government Bodies – Directorate General of Employment & Training

Page 19: Government Initiatives – National Policy on Skill Development

Page 20: Government Initiatives – Skill Development Initiative Scheme

Page 21: Government Initiatives – Craftsmen Training Scheme

Page 22: Government Initiatives – NVQF and NVEQF

Page 23: Associated Bodies – Industry Associations

Page 24-25: Associated Bodies – Foreign Collaborations

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]