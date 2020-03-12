The Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

V-CPE transforms previously hardware-based operations into software-based virtual functions.Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) builds on the trend of transforming previously hardware-based operations into virtual, software-based functions.

North America is expected to lead the Virtual CPE market as the region consists of countries with well-established economies, which allow maximum investment in new technologies.

In 2017, the global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.T

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

Juniper Networks

Brocade Communications Systems

IBM

Arista Networks

Dell

Ericsson

NEC

Versa Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IaaS

PaaS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Virtual Switches

Virtual Routers

Application and Controller Platform

Security and Compliance

Infrastructure Management

Orchestration

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

