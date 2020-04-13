The Value of Metrology Services Market is Estimated to Soar Higher During 2024

The global metrology services market is growing due to development of enhanced metrology services software packages, lack of applicability of existing measuring equipment, growing pressure on global infrastructure and resources, and lack of trained machine operators.

The developing outsourcing trend for dimensional check in medical sector and development of the market in emerging economies are two of the major factors, providing ample growth opportunities for the global metrology services market.

Among the various regions, North America led the global market in 2014 and is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand of metrology services in the aerospace and industrial applications in the region.

Among the various products, the optical digitizer and scanners segment led the global market in 2014, due to greater accuracy and precision offered these devices, in comparison to the coordinate measuring machines segment.

The high possibility of changes in the growth potential and trend of the regional market, and absence of a universal system are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global market.

The laser trackers segment is expected to grow with the considerable rate in the coming years, due to their high-speed of operation and enhanced accuracy. Among the various coordinate measuring machines, the articulated arm machine segment led the market in 2014 and is also expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years.

Some of the competitors in the global market are Nikon Metrology NV, Renishaw PLC, FARO Technologies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Trescal SA, and Hexagon AB.

Global Metrology Services Market Segmentation

By Products

Optical Digitizers and Scanners

White Light Scanners

3D Laser Scanners

Laser trackers

Coordinate Measuring Machines

Articulated Arm Machines

Gantry Machines

Horizontal Arm Machines

Bridge Machines

By Application

Industrial

Aerospace

Power Generation

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of the World

Brazil

