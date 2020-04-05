The Value of Compressor Market is Estimated to Soar Higher During Forecast Period

Global Compressor market is expected to reach $45.7 billion by 2023. The rising demand for energy efficient systems, rapid industrialization, and growing automotive industry in developing countries such as China and India some of the major factors pushing the market growth.

Based on compressor type, the market is categorized into positive displacement and dynamic compressors. Positive displacement category held a larger market share in 2017. This is ascribed to its widespread adoption across small and medium scale industries.

On the basis of application, the compressor market is segmented into construction, power, industrial manufacturing, HVAC-R, chemical and cement, oil and gas, automotive, food and beverage, textile and others, wherein ‘others’ include healthcare, agriculture, and research.

The dynamic compressor type is further segmented into centrifugal and axial compressors. APAC was the largest market for centrifugal compressors followed by Europe and North America in 2017. In APAC, China registered highest number of sales for these compressors, constituting a share of more than 60% in 2017.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to increasing government support in the region. Growing infrastructure development and rapid industrialization in countries such as India, China, and South Korea would support market growth in the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the global compressor market include Gardner Denver Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Kaeser Compressors Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Atlas Copco AB, Kobe Steel, Ltd., ANEST IWATA Corporation, Zhe Jiang Hongwuhuan Machinery Co., Ltd, MAHLE GmbH, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Valeo SA, Hanson Systems, Toyota Industries Corporation.

Global Compressor Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Type

Positive Displacement Reciprocating In-line “V” shaped Tandem piston Single-acting Double-acting Diaphragm Rotary Screw Vane Lobe and scroll

Dynamic Centrifugal Axial flow



Market Segmentation by Lubrication Type

Oil-free

Oil-flooded

Market Segmentation by Portability