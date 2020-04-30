The Value of APAC Memory Packaging Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2023

Global APAC memory packaging market is expected to reach $18,488.1 million by 2023. Surge in investments in fabrication activities in China, rising demand for smartphones across the region, growing popularity of autonomous driving and in-car entertainment (ICE), and continuous improvements in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and redistribution layer (RDL) are some of the major factors driving the growth of the APAC memory packaging market.

China is estimated to contribute the largest revenue share, accounting for more than 40% to the APAC memory packaging market in 2017. This can be mainly attributed to the broader application areas of memory packaging in various consumer electronics, particularly smartphones and tablets.

On the basis of packaging platform, the market has been categorized into wire-bond, lead-frame, flip-chip, through-silicon via (TSV), and wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP). Among these, the wire-bond packaging platform is estimated to contribute the largest revenue share, accounting for more than 75% to the APAC memory packaging market in 2017.

Increasing demand for smartphones in APAC is one of the major factors driving the growth of the regional APAC memory packaging market. According to a recent study, the share of smartphone users in China was over 53.3% of the total mobile phone users in the country in 2016, which grew up to over 56% in 2017.

With the rising prices of DRAM memory, vendors operating in the APAC memory packaging market are increasingly spending on the development of 3D NAND. According to an article published by SK hynix Inc., companies can no longer keep up with 3D NAND demand, and are required to expand their manufacturing capacity.

The APAC memory packaging market of APAC is witnessing many mergers and acquisitions among regional players. In the past few years, acquisitions have been one of the major inorganic growth strategies of the companies to increase their revenue share in the market. Companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Micron Technology Inc. have been forerunners in acquiring and merging with small regional and adjacent technology-based market peers.

APAC Memory Packaging Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Platform

• Wire-Bond

• Lead-Frame

• Flip-Chip

• Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging (WLCSP)

• Through-Silicon Via (TSV)

Market Segmentation by Application

• Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) Packaging

• Negative AND (NAND) Flash Packaging

• Negative OR (NOR) Flash Packaging

• 3D Through-Silicon Via (TSV) Packaging

Market Segmentation by End-Use

• Consumer Electronics

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication

• Embedded Systems

• Automotive

• Military and Aerospace

• Medical Devices

• Others

