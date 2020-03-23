The Utility Asset Management Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Utility Asset Management Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report focuses on the Global Utility Asset Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The demand of Utility Asset Management is increasing,this growth is attributed to increasing investments in grid modernization, requirement for energy efficiency, increasing grid complexity, and necessity to reduce losses in T&D lines.

In 2017, the Global Utility Asset Management Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Utility Asset Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Utility Asset Management Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Utility Asset Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study:

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

S&C

Sentient Energy

Aclara

Emerson

Enetics

Lindsey Manufacturing

Netcontrol

Cniguard

Vaisala

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into:

Transformer

Sub-Station

Transmission & Distribution Lines

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

