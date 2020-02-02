The US’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2018-A Focus on Governing Bodies, Taxes, and Royalties

GlobalData’s “The US’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2018”, covers the country’s governing bodies, federal and state laws, and regulations, licenses and leases, rights and obligations, and taxes and royalties related information on various mineral commodities.

Scope:

– The report outlines the federal and state governing bodies, laws, licenses and leases, federal and state permits, and key fiscal terms which includes federal reclamation fees, royalties, state fees, property tax, and corporate tax rate.

Reasons to buy:

– To gain an overview of the US mining fiscal regime

— To indentify US state and federal mining governing bodies, major federal and state laws in the industry, and licenses and leases

— To identify major taxes and royalty rates applciable in the country.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 4

2 U.S Mining Fiscal Regime : Key Highlights 5

3 The US’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Ease of Doing Business 6

4 The US’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Governing Bodies 8

4.1 Federal 8

4.2 State 9

5 The US’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Laws and Regulations 10

5.1 Federal Laws 10

5.1.1 Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) 10

5.1.2 Other Laws 10

5.1.3 The Mining Law 1872 10

5.1.4 Federal Mine Safety and Health Act (1977) (FMSHA) 10

5.1.5 National Environmental Policy Act 1969 10

5.1.6 Atomic Energy Act 1954 11

5.1.7 Energy Reorganization Act 1974 11

5.1.8 Uranium Mill Tailings Radiation Control Act 1978 11

5.1.9 Nuclear Waste Policy Act 1982 11

5.1.10 Clean Air Act (CAA) 11

5.2 State Laws 12

5.2.1 Minnesota Mining Laws (1998) 12

5.2.2 Natural Resources and Environment Protection Act, 1994 PA 451 (NREPA) 12

5.2.3 Alaska 12

5.2.4 Idaho 12

5.2.5 Tennessee 12

6 The US’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Licenses and Leases 13

6.1 Coal Mining Lease 13

6.1.1 Issuance 13

6.1.2 Area 13

6.1.3 Term 13

6.2 Exploratory License 13

6.3 Federal Permits 13

6.4 State Permits 14

6.4.1 Michigan Metallic Mineral Mining Permit 14

6.4.2 Location Certificate 14

6.4.3 Operating Permit 14

6.4.4 Mining Permit 14

6.4.5 Source Material License 14

6.4.6 Leasing for Uranium Mining Operations 14

6.4.7 Alaska Mine Permits 14

6.4.8 California Mine Permits 15

6.4.9 Wisconsin Mine Permits 15

7 The US’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Rights and Obligations 16

7.1 Rights 16

7.2 Obligations 16

8 The US’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Taxes and Royalties 17

8.1 Federal Reclamation Fee 17

8.2 Occupation tax 17

8.3 Royalty 18

8.4 Mining Claim Fees 18

8.5 State Fees 18

8.5.1 Tennessee 18

8.5.2 Alaska 19

8.5.3 Arizona 19

8.5.4 Arkansas 19

8.5.5 Idaho 19

8.5.6 New Mexico 19

8.5.7 North Dakota 19

8.5.8 Alabama 19

8.5.9 Louisiana 20

8.5.10 Maryland 20

8.5.11 Ohio 20

8.5.12 West Virginia 20

8.5.13 Montana 20

8.5.14 State and Local Tax Rates 21

8.5.15 Nevada 22

8.6 State Real Property Tax 22

8.6.1 Michigan 22

8.6.2 Alabama 22

8.6.3 Illinois 23

8.7 State Corporate Tax Rate 23

9 Appendix 24

