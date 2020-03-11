The Used Car Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Used Car Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Latest market research report titled Used Car Market in India 2015 highlights that the market is on a growth trajectory mainly owing to the expansion into used car business by established automotive players.

Download PDF Sample of Used Car Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/233404

With the organized players stepping in, the used cars market has benefited from fair deals, warranties, better retail network, credibility, transparency, high quality and easy availability of finances. Though the general economic slowdown has hit overall car sales, the used cars market has seen an uptrend as impact of the economy on this industry is more muted than for the new car industry.

This is because in the used car business, volumes are generated by cars changing hands. Apart from these, growing online portals for used cars, easy internet accessibility and availability of more advanced pre-owned cars adds strongly to the future prospect of this business.

Cars being aspirational products, the demand is much driven by the increase in disposable income of the masses as well.

Impressive offers on new cars that major automotive manufacturers come up with at regular intervals pose a threat to the used car business. Various new models in the hatchback, saloons, SUV and MPV segment much attracts the fancy of buyers for their affordable and economic pricing. Also, buyers incurring extra costs, say insurance or taxes, and also hassle of checking various documents are likely to reduce preference for used cars. However, focus on innovative marketing and sales strategy including digital marketing, competitive pricing and an insight into consumer satisfaction and preference on the type of seller that he is purchasing from, namely franchised, non-franchised or private dealers, are the key strategies to expect a sustainable growth trajectory in the used car business.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

2. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

3. Tata Motors Ltd.

Brief about Used Car Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/used-car-market-in-india-2015

Private Companies

1. Chevrolet Sales India Pvt. Ltd.

2. Ford India Pvt. Ltd.

3. Honda Cars India Ltd.

4. Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

5. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.

6. Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/233404

Some Points from Toc:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2011-12 – 2014-15), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Apr 2014 – Sep 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2011-12 – 2014-15), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11 – 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 8-9: Automobile Industry Overview – India, Worldwide Car Sales (2014), New Car vs. Used Car Sales in India (2009 and 2013), Used Car Market Segmentation – Organized and Unorganized

Market Overview

Slide 11-14: Used Car Market – Overview, Used Car Market – Market Size and Growth (2013 – 2018e), Segmentation Based on Qualitative Factors (2013), Segmentation Based on Price and Brand (2013), Expected Industry Growth Based on Price Range (2013), Preference of Buyers Depending on the Type of Seller (2013), Factors Influencing the Choice for a Used Car Compared to a New One, Limitations of the Unorganized Used Car Market

Recent Developments

Slide 16-20: FDI Regime – Automotive Industry, Total FDI Equity Inflows over the Years – Overall (2009 – 2013), Top 8 sectors Attracting FDI in India (2014), Government Initiatives in Automotive Sector, Impact of Make in India Campaign, Infrastructure Developments, Urbanization / Mobility in Smart Cities, Labor Law Reforms, Subsidy for Electric Vehicles, Automotive Mission Plan (AMP), JNNURM Mission, NATRIP, Investments/New Plants Planned

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 21: Drivers & Challenges – Summary

Slide 22-30: Drivers

Slide 31-33: Challenges

Competitive Landscape

Slide 35: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 36-40: Competitive Benchmarking

Slide 41-55: Major Public Players

Slide 56-84: Major Private Players

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]