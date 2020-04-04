The UK Underwear Market 2019 Demand, Key Manufacturers, Revenue & Growth By 2023

“The UK Underwear Market 2018 – 2023″, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the underwear market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on men’s and women’s underwear, nightwear and hosiery. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK clothing survey, using a panel of 5,000 nationally representative consumers.

Get More Information about this report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2398712

The UK underwear market is forecast to reach £5.8bn in 2018, equating to 16% of the 16+ clothing market. While the sector has been protected to a degree given how essential the category is, the market has been driven predominantly by inflation since 2017, with volumes in decline. Volumes are however forecast to recover out to 2023, as growing consumer appetite for regular newness and more fashionable underwear, especially in lingerie, will drive spending.

Scope

– 58.1% of UK clothing shoppers have bought underwear in the past year; and women’s underwear is the most shopped category, aided by wider choice and greater trend-led ranges.

– The online underwear market is forecast to grow by over 40% over the next five years, equating to an additional £530m in spend.

– Despite losing 1.5 percentage points off its market share between 2013 and 2018, M&S remains market leader.

Reasons to buy

– Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which subcategories in the underwear market will be the fastest performing to ensure more focus and investment in these winning product areas.

– Understand how drivers of underwear purchases, such as price, comfort and fit, change in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential.

– Use our in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by market leader M&S in order to understand how to steal its shoppers and market share.

– Discover which segments of the market are forecast to prosper out to 2023 (value, midmarket or premium), and understand which retailers are best placed to take advantage.

– Utilise our online forecasts to 2023 to consider how to exploit your online potential and decide which age groups to target via the channel.

Companies Mentioned:

Amazon

Ann Summers

Asda

ASOS

Bluebella

Bonmarché

Boux Avenue

Bravissimo

Calvin Klein

Curvy Kate

Debenhams

Dora Larsen

Dorothy Perkins

Elomi

Figleaves

H&M

Happysocks

House of Fraser

John Lewis

Marks & Spencer

Matalan

Missguided

New Look

Next

Oasis

Peacocks

Primark

Sainsbury’s

Simply Be

Sports Direct

Tesco

The London Sock Company

TK Maxx

Topman

Topshop

Triumph

Urban Outfitters

Very.co.uk

Victoria’s Secret

Wallis

Warehouse

Wolf & Whistle

Zara

Zara Home

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2398712

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]