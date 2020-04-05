The Substantial Rise In Offshore Rig Count To Boost The Adoption of Offshore Support Vessels Market

Global Offshore Support Vessels Market: Overview

Offshore support vessels are known for providing services to offshore drillings rigs, pipe laying, and oil manufacturing platforms used in production and exploration activities. These support vessels facilitate and support logistics and other activities in the oil and gas drilling processes. Different offshore support vessels have their own features and properties with regards to the type of operation. It is one of the fundamental and most resourceful components of the oil and gas industry. The other facilities that offshore support vessels provide are transportation, standby capacity, anchor management, and platform support. It also helps in the mobility of crew members to offshore sites.

The market intelligence report provides a thorough overview of the growth trajectory, current scenario, and estimates for the future of the global offshore support vessels market. It further analyses the dynamics that are expected to drive or impede the growth of the global offshore support vessels market. The predominant trends and the elements at play have been further highlighted in the study. A clear understanding of the market has been offered in the report utilizing Porter’s five forces analysis along with insights into the degree of exit and entry in the global offshore support vessels market. The key players operating in the market have also been assessed with regards to market shares, products, and key strategies.

Global Offshore Support Vessels Market: Trends and Prospects

The burgeoning offshore oil and gas exploration activities coupled with rise in offshore investments and activities are expected to boost the deployment of offshore support vessels. Factors such as mounting demand for efficient sources of energy and rise in onshore activities are likely to positively influence the growth of the global offshore support vessels market. The substantial rise in offshore rig count is also likely to boost the adoption of offshore support vessels. The bulk contracts supply of the offshore vessels is expected to witness significant growth as manufacturers strive to constantly modify the vessels.

However, the global market for offshore support vessels is anticipated to face challenges from the high replacement and maintenance cost of these vessels. The growing emphasis on sustainable development and environment protection has triggered the development of features such as clean design in several regions.

Global Offshore Support Vessels Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global offshore support vessels market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. The demand for offshore support vessels in the Asia Pacific region is expected to rise owing to the growing exploration activities in Southeast Asia. Australia, Malaysia, and China are likely to emerge as leading consumers of offshore support vessels. The market is also expected to gain from the rising investments in oil and gas activities in regions such as North Sea, West Africa, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. However, the Middle East is anticipated to emerge as the dominant market region over the coming years.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Leading players operating in the global offshore support vessels market are focusing on strategies such as new and innovative product launch and agreements in terms of distribution to expand their market penetration. Some of the companies in the market are Rem Maritime As, Bass Marine Pty Ltd., Harvey Gulf, Island Offshore Management, Havila Shipping ASA, and Intermarine LLC.