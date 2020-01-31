The Sri Lanka MICE Tourism Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “MICE Tourism Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“Sri Lanka MICE Tourism Market: Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2025”. This business intelligence study encapsulates vital details about the market current as well as future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2025.

The report also targets important facets such as market drivers, challenges, latest trends, and opportunities associated with the growth in the market. Along with these insights, the report provides the readers with crucial insights on the strategies implemented by the stakeholders

Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is expected to reach US$ 285 Million by 2025.

“Sri Lanka MICE Tourism Market: Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Sri Lanka MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to Sri Lanka MICE travelers’ arrival, revenue, and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Sri Lanka MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors on Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are India, China, United Kingdom, Germany, Maldives, France, Australia, Russia, USA, Canada, Sweden, Indonesia, Singapore, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Bangladesh, and other countries

Key Findings:

Sri Lanka is emerging as the fastest growing MICE tourism market

India, Maldives, and China are the largest source market for Sri Lanka MICE Industry

India is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Market Size & Analysis: Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2017 – 2025)

Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2017 – 2025)

Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation in Sri Lanka & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Tourism Market

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Market Size & Analysis: Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2017 – 2025)

2.1 Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation in Sri Lanka & Forecast

2.2 Inbound MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2017 – 2025)

3.1 Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

3.2 Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending – Top 20 Countries In-depth Analysis (2017 – 2025)

5.1 India MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.1.1 India MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.1.2 India MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.2 China MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.2.1 China MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.2.2 China MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.3 Maldives MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.3.1 Maldives MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.3.2 Maldives MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.4 Indonesia MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.4.1 Indonesia MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.4.2 Indonesia MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.5 Singapore MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.5.1 Singapore MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.5.2 Singapore MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.6 Pakistan MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.6.1 Pakistan MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.6.2 Pakistan MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.7 Japan MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.7.1 Japan MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.7.2 Japan MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.8 Malayisa MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.8.1 Malaysia MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.8.2 Malaysia MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.9 Philippines MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.9.1 Philippines MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.9.2 Philippines MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.10 Thailand MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.10.1 Thailand MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.10.2 Thailand MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.11 South Korea MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.11.1 South Korea MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.11.2 South Korea MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.12 Bangladesh MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.12.1 Bangladesh MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.12.2 Bangladesh MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.13 United Kingdom MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.13.1 United Kingdom MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.13.2 United Kingdom MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.14 Germany MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.14.1 Germany MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.14.2 Germany MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.15 France MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.15.1 France MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.15.2 France MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.16 Russia MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.16.1 Russia MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.16.2 Russia MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.17 Sweden MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.17.1 Sweden MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.17.2 Sweden MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.18 Australia MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.18.1 Australia MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.18.2 Australia MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.19 United States MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.19.1 United States MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.19.2 United States MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.20 Canada MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.20.1 Canada MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.20.2 Canad MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.21 Other Countries MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.21.1 Other Countries MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.21.2 Other Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

List of Tables

Table 3–1: Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share (Percent), 2017 – 2018

Table 3–2: Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share Forecast (Percent), 2019 – 2025

Table 3–3: Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Spending Share (Percent), 2017 – 2018

Table 3–4: Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Spending Share Forecast (Percent), 2019 – 2025

