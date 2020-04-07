The Software Testing Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Software Testing Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The new report, ‘Software Testing Market in India’, states that over the years, India has become the world’s preferred outsourcing destination for software testing services because of its talented workforce and comparatively lower costs.

Download PDF Sample of Software Testing Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/233318

Although other countries such as China and the Philippines are also providing services at a lower cost, India remains the preferred country of choice for most of the US and UK based companies mainly because of its skilled workforce and operational efficiencies. The United States is the key market for the big Indian software testing vendors, followed by Europe and the Middle East.

The demand for software testing services is on the rise following the rapid evolution of vendor capabilities over the past two decades. In the current scenario that involves cut-throat competition among the various software testing companies, there is very little room for error. Bad software will not only hurt a company financially but will have a major impact on its brand value as well.

The growing maturity of Indian vendors that allows consistently high quality service delivery and better user of defined standards with the rapid evolution of vendor capabilities over the past two decades comprise some of the major drivers leading to the growth of the Indian software testing market. Recent government initiatives undertaken within the IT & ITeS sectors also act as a major driving force behind the growth of the software testing industry in India.

The outsourced software testing market comprises of the two major types of software testing, traditional and independent testing services (ITS). Independent testing services are preferred over traditional testing services as independent testers and test consultants lend the much needed impartial and qualitative approach to the entire testing process.

However, the industry also experiences some pain points. Even though India is known for its IT expertise, it still lacks enough educational and training focus on the aspect of software testing. An agile software development process that involves poor testing may lead to poor coding thereby escalating the risk of errors. Moreover, rising competition from other low cost nations also poses a threat to India’s dominance in the testing industry.

Brief about Software Testing Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/software-testing-market-india-2014

Currently, the software testing industry has sensed the need for mobile application testing owing to the rapid growth of mobile devices applications in India. Also, the industry is witnessing a shift in trend towards cloud based testing; IP-led testing; testing-as-a-service; automated testing and testing in domain-specific niche services.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public

1. Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

2. HCL Technologies Ltd.

3. Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

4. Infosys Ltd.

5. Satyam Computer Services Ltd.

6. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

7. Thinksoft Global Services Ltd.

8. Wipro Ltd.

Private

9. Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

10. Computer Sciences Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.

11. IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

12. Maveric Systems Ltd.

13. QA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

14. SQS India Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/233318

Some Points from TOC:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Oct 2013 – Mar 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: IT Industry – Segmentation

Slide 6: Software Development Lifecycle – Components

Market Overview

Slide 7: Software Testing Market India – Overview

Slide 8-9: Software Testing Services- India – the preferred destination for outsourcing

Slide 10: Software Testing Market India – Market Size and Growth – Export and domestic revenue (2013, 2014e, 2015e, 2016e, 2017e, 2018e)

Slide 11: Software Testing Export – Market Size and Growth – Traditional and Independent testing services (2013, 2014e, 2015e, 2016e, 2017e, 2018e)

Slide 12: Market Share by Major Industry Verticals, Market Share by Major Geographies, and Market Share by Company Type in ITS

Types and Benefits

Slide 13: Software Testing Services -Types

Slide 14: Software Testing Market – Segmentation

Slide 15-16: Software Testing Operation

Slide 17: Software Testing Tools

Slide 18: Independent testing Vs Traditional testing – Total spend by companies on two services (2012 and 2018e)

Slide 19: Benefits of Independent Testing Services

Slide 20: Advantages of Offshore Software Testing

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]