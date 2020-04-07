The Reverse Logistics Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Reverse Logistics Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Government concern for sustainability and manufacturers continuous endeavor to garner customer satisfaction are the key drivers of reverse logistics. Significance of reverse logistics is perceived from both economic as well as environmental perspective. To state it simply, reverse logistics stands for any operation that involves the reuse of damaged or faulty products after its refurbishment.

The report begins with an introduction section that gives a total overview of the logistics sector and its components. Thereafter, the section provides an elaborate understanding of reverse logistics as a service that the process of planning, implementing and controlling the efficient and cost effective flow of raw materials, in-process inventory, finished goods and related information, from the point of consumption to the point of origin, for the purpose of recapturing value of proper disposal. It also covers the difference between forward and reverse logistics for a clear understanding.

The introduction section is then followed by the market overview of reverse logistics market. The section demonstrates the current market size along with forecasted market size and growth rate that would be prevalent in the market till 2016. The section also deals with percent demand acquisition from the four zones of India along with the highest reverse logistics demanding sectors.

Next, the report exhaustively elaborates the distribution channel that the players in the market follow. The report then describes the essence of reverse logistics as a service. The possible reasons of goods return and the outcome of such returned goods along with its capability to ensure systematic supply chain management.

The report then elaborates the prevalent reverse logistics models such as non-governmental organizations, corporate self ownership, joint venture operated and 3rd party service providers involved in reverse logistics for their own or outsourced supply chain management.

The next section deals in providing an industry wise outlook of the sectors that have to depend on reverse logistics service such as retail, consumer electronics, automobile and pharmaceutical sectors.

The report then elaborates the drivers and challenges that the industry is facing in current market scenario. It provides a comprehensive set of factors which boosts and hinders the growth of the market. Some of the key drivers include government concern for sustainability, garnering of customer satisfaction by manufacturers, growing consumerism among Indians and the economic viability of reusing goods. The factors hindering the market growth can be summarized to be the low importance given to returns management, infrastructure bottlenecks and warehouse space deficit.

Also, the key issues that are plaguing the market include mismanagement in segregating returns, high distribution costs and retailer-manufacturer conflict.

The section is then followed by technology adoption in the sector. Technologies such as RFID, RLMS and ERP that can help in scaling up efficiency of the logistics sector and keeping tab on the status of the cargo in transit have been discussed. Along with the benefits of various types of technology adoption are provided some of the key solution providing companies.

The report further elaborates the recent trend that is generating a significant scope to the reverse logistics market. E-commerce industry is emerging as a major benefactor to reverse logistics due to facility of product returns by the e-tailing industry.

The competition section profiles the major players in courier market in India in details within the report which enables readers to get a clear picture of the current competitive scenario. The section lists the basic details of the players such as corporate information, business highlights and key members. The section also features financial analysis of key vendors which in turn provides us with the financial health of players.

The report is concluded with strategic recommendations section that provides recommendations which could amply benefit the reverse logistics sector.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public

1. Aqua Logistics Ltd.

Private

2. Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

3. Cosme Matias Menezes Pvt. Ltd.

4. Darcl Logistics Ltd.

5. DHL Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

6. FedEx Express Transportation and Supply Chain Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

7. Flyjac Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

8. Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

9. Gati – Kintetsu Express Pvt. Ltd.

10. Repair and Return Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

11. Reverse Logistics Company Pvt. Ltd.

12. Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

13. Total Logistics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

14. UPS SCS (India) Pvt. Ltd.

