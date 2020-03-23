The Real Estate Broking Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Real Estate Broking Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The real estate broking market in India is driven by growth in the demand for residential and commercial space in India. Rise in disposable income and tendency of real estate sector to withstand market volatility has led to an overall increase in investments in the sector.

Aided with the industry initiatives to regulate the market in order to make it more organized and transparent have added to the growth in the sector. Though the market is largely unorganized, yet it has strong growth potential.

The report begins with an overview of the real estate industry in India including market size and growth. A list of the major projects in India has been highlighted. This is followed by a segmentation of the real estate sector with a brief description. An overview of the real estate broking market in India comes next along with a distinction between organized and unorganized brokerage market. The major segments of operation of the brokerage market and the schedule of rates of commission that prevails in the market have been highlighted. This section concludes with a business model specifying online and offline business models prevalent in the brokerage market.

An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the market including growth in demand for residential space, growth in demand for office space, growth in the hospitality sector, the business being highly lucrative and the NRI influx factor. India is an emerging economy and with rising GDP growth across the country, people are equipped with more disposable income in their hands. Furthermore, with the stock market being subjected to volatility, real estate becomes a prime sector for investments which has given strong returns to investors.

Thus, it is estimated that investments in real estate will continue to increase which will lead to growth in the real estate broking market. Rising demand for residential and commercial space has added to the sector’s growth as it yields lucrative returns. Due to NRI’s looking to invest in India, it has emerged as a thriving market. However, certain challenges are present in this market.

The key challenges include active unorganized market and business being completely dependent on property sales. This section is followed by market structure which deals with the largely unorganized market and the industry regulations that are imposed to make the market organized and to make transaction deals more transparent.

The regulations existing in the market have been covered and include the initiatives taken by the government towards creating transparency and towards ensuring that the market becomes largely organized in nature. The major trends indentified in the market include the foray of stock brokers into real estate broking, farmers becoming land brokers, the rise in real estate professional programs and tie-ups between brokers and real estate developers.

A competitive landscape of the major players including both foreign and domestic broking firms and consultants as well as online players in the market is provided which contains a snapshot of their corporate information and business highlights.

