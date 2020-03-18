The Ongoing Trend of Urbanization and Industrialization to Bolster Growth of the Breast Coil Market

Breast MRI screening is recommended for women who are at higher than average risk of developing breast cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends that all high-risk women those with a greater than 20% lifetime risk of breast cancer have a breast MRI and mammogram every year. Increasing MRI producers recommended breast coil for acceleration. Use of breast coil is expected to enhance the magnetic field intensity of the surface coil and improve the signal to noise ratio of MRI system. Breast coils are basically used for imaging of breast during MRI imaging procedures and biopsy. Breast coil is also helping to reduce motion artifacts. Breast coils are available with different channels such as 8, 16 and other. Breast coil offers diagnostic imaging, bilateral biopsy, and unilateral biopsy. Breast coil provides interventional access and support in medical imaging. Biopsy breast coil is available in the for the biopsy purpose, which combines image quality, biopsy capability, and patient comfort. New breast coil is available in variable coil geometry, which provides the feature of adjustable coil elements.

Increasing MRI procedures used for diagnostic breast MR imaging and biopsy guidance are a major factor which contribute to the growth breast coil market. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer & breast disorder in women will propel the growth of breast coil market. According to breast cancer organization, about 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. in 2018. Breast coil market is expected to drive by the development of new imaging technologies. New breast coil launch to help in biopsy procedures, manufacturers focus on emerging market and acquisition and mergers by key players are the some of the major trends in breast coil market.

The global breast coil market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Less Than 8 Channel 8 Channel 16 Channel Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnosis Cancers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Diagnostic Centers



Increasing prevalence of breast cancers and breast related disorders, technology advancement in imaging products and increasing use of breast imaging guided by MRI are the major factors which frequently boost the demand for breast coil market. According to breast cancer organization, about 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2018. Death rates have been decreasing in 2018 compared to 1989. These decrease in death rate is due to the result of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening and increased awareness.

Regionally, the global breast coil market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to established healthcare infrastructures, adoption of new technologies and increasing prevalence rate of cancer. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) breast cancer is second most common cause of death in women in the U.S. and currently there are 3 million women suffering from breast cancer there. Europe also shows second highest growth in the breast coil market due increasing demand of technologically advanced products for breast imaging, government initiatives to reduce cancer burden. According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common in Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands and the UK with the highest rate of incidence and prevalence in this region. However, the breast coil market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast due to increasing healthcare expenditure and manufacturers focus on emerging economies. Government initiatives for regular screening for breast cancer will boost the breast coil market in Middle East & Africa.

Some of the players operating in the global breast coil market are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and others. Companies are launching new breast coil to early detection of cancer and to increase breast imaging producers through MRI. Breast coil market key players are focusing on increasing their presence in emerging economies through acquisition, mergers, and partnership with distribution partners and companies.