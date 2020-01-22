Increasing advancement in information technology (IT) systems has changed the way libraries can acquire, sort and deliver information. Library automation is a technological approach to automate different library operations and services. Library automation includes the automation of different library functions such as information acquisition, public access, cataloging, indexing and abstracting, serials management, circulation and reference. Library automation system, also called as integrated library system, includes a common bibliographic database which is shared by all the functional modules. In library automation system, every book has only one bibliographic record and has all the transactions involved with the book are linked to its bibliographic record. Library automation systems operate on Windows, Linux, open source operating systems (OS) and other proprietary OS. These systems usually utilize database management systems (DBMS) offered by software vendors to interact among two or more databases. Library automation systems use transmission control protocol and the internet protocol (TCP/IP) suite for establishing communication across the local area networks (LAN) and run on client server architecture.

The most significant factor driving the library automation systems and services market is the growing need for automated database management in libraries. In addition, library automation systems offer several advantages over conventional record management thereby boosting the demand for these systems. Library automation systems ensure no replication of records as the bibliographic database can be viewed before encoding new records. This further helps in reducing errors as any book record is entered only once.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4061

Furthermore, using library automation systems helps increasing the overall efficiency and productivity of library management operations. It ensures optimum utilization of the resources and reduces work load. Library automation systems offer improved access to the centralized library database. This is another factor boosting the demand for library automation systems and services in library database management. However, adoption of library automation systems and services is anticipated to be high initial investment. In addition, it requires trained personnel to carry smooth operations on the system.

Library automation systems and services market is segmented based on the type of automation systems, end-use applications and geographic regions. Types of library automation systems include off-the-shelf library automation package and customized solutions. Off-the-shelf library automation systems are based on standards designed for integrated library systems. Some of the off-the-shelf library automation software can be downloaded and installed from the internet and free of cost. However, these packages are usually incapable of catering all the needs of libraries. Customized library automation systems are designed as per the requirements of the client (library) and are delivered directly to the client. End-use applications of library automation systems include educational institutes, government libraries, private libraries, business organizations and others. Furthermore, the market for library automation systems and services is segmented based on geographic regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=4061

Some of the leading players in library automation systems and services market are LIBSYS Ltd., Insignia Software Corporation, Library Automation Technologies, Inc., Primasoft PC, Inc., Siemens Product Life Management (PLM) Software, Inc. and others.