The Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Microelectronic medical implant is any sort of medical device that involves microelectronic components and is placed inside the body of the patient to achieve the desired physiological response. The microelectronic medical implants market has come a long way since the introduction of the first pacemaker in the 1970s.

The global average price of Microelectronic Medical Implants is in the decreasing trend, from 12.33 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 11.63 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Microelectronic Medical Implants includes cochlear implants, neurostimulators, implantable infusion pumps, cochlear implants and other, and the proportion of cochlear implants in 2016 is about 37%, and the proportion of neurostimulators is about 29%.

Microelectronic Medical Implants is widely used for pain management, cardiac rhythm management, Parkinson’s disease, ENT and other field. The most proportion of Microelectronic Medical Implants is pain management, and the proportion in 2016 is 50%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Microelectronic Medical Implants market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Microelectronic Medical Implants business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Microelectronic Medical Implants market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Microelectronic Medical Implants value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cochlear Implants

Neurostimulators

Implantable Infusion Pumps

Other

Segmentation by application:

Pain Management

Cardiac Rhythm Management

Parkinson’s Disease

ENT

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical (Abbott)

Boston Scientific

Cochlear

Biotronik

Sorin

Abiomed

MED-EL

Nevro

Sonova

Zimmer Biomet

Codman & Shurtleff (J&J)

Lepu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Microelectronic Medical Implants consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Microelectronic Medical Implants market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Microelectronic Medical Implants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microelectronic Medical Implants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Microelectronic Medical Implants submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Microelectronic Medical Implants by Players

Chapter Four: Microelectronic Medical Implants by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Forecast



