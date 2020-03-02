The Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Is Growing At An Exponential Rate in Upcoming Years

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

Europe is the biggest consumption country in the world followed by USA. Though China is a populous country, the consumption volume is relatively small compared to Korea and Japan in Asia, which also means the huge potential in China market in the future.

LVT flooring downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, residential use accounts for nearly 66.04% of total downstream consumption volume of LVT flooring in global in 2017.

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible LVT Flooring and Rigid LVT Flooring. Flexible LVT Flooring is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of LVT flooring in 2017.

The global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market is valued at 3630 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8870 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Tarkett

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Shaw

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Some Points From TOC:

Chapter One: Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

1.2 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

1.2.3 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

1.3 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Segment by Application

Chapter Two: Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

Chapter Three: Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production

3.4.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Four: Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Consumption (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Price by Type (2014-2019)

Chapter Six: Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

…Continued

