The Location Based Services Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Location based services or LBS is an information service that uses the ability of the global positioning capability using IP addresses of mobile devices and computers to deliver area specific information. It is more relevant to mobile devices such as smartphones and Tablet PCs.

Marketing evolution exhibit growing need for more targeted and personal outreach to the consumers, with the ability to define the relationships they have with brands and their products. Location based services provide just that. With enormous mobile subscriber base and burgeoning smartphone and tablet penetration, location based services stand to gain significant traction in the Indian market.

The report begins with ‘Introduction’ section covering overview of location based services which provides basic idea of the technology and brief details regarding the prime features of the same. The section elaborates the needs of location based services and various types of the same.

The ‘Market Overview’ section elaborates global & domestic market state of LBS business. It is accompanied by a plethora of qualitative and statistical information regarding the state of LBS in major continents and in India. The section also feature topics such as MVAS revenue sharing model in India, ideal features of location based services, pros and cons of locational APIs and government initiatives taken in India for LBS. LBS ecosystem, value chain and location based marketing value chain has been provided for better understanding of location based services.

It is followed by ‘Drivers & Challenges’ section elaborating the major furtherance & impediments for location based services in India. Both the ‘drivers’ and ‘challenges’ are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures.

The report continues with ‘Market Opportunity’ section, containing SWOT analysis of LBS market in India. The section elaborates potential application areas for location based services in India along with vertical-wise opportunities. Each of the opportunity areas are accompanied by statistical data for detailed analysis.

Next the recent developments and prominent trends in the market are illuminated under ‘Market Trends’ section.

The ‘Location Based Services Players’ section begins with a Porter’s five forces analysis. In the section the key location based services providers are profiled. The section contains information such as corporate & business highlights covering operational & recent information regarding each company’s contact information, location, key product and service offerings and key contacts for each of the players. It also provides financial performance for a period of time including revenue and profit, key ratios, financial summary and key financial performance indicators.

It is followed by ‘Consumer Insights’ section which is drawn from a survey conducted amongst general consumer to understand location based service usage and preferences.

The report concludes with the section ‘Strategic Recommendation’ which is derived after a comprehensive analysis of the market state & scope. It suggests key strategic moves which can help enhance and accelerate adoption of LBS in India.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.

CanvasM Technologies Ltd.

CE Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Imere Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Netxcell Ltd.

ONZE Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Y2CF Digital Media Pvt. Ltd.

Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd.

Nokia Siemens Networks India Pvt. Ltd.

Polaris Wireless Inc.

Telenity Systems Software India Pvt. Ltd.

Some Points from TOC:

Slide 1: Executive summary

Introduction

Slide 2: Location Based Service (LBS) – Overview

Slide 3: Needs of Location Based Services

Slide 4: Various Location Based Services

Market Overview

Slide 5-6: Global Market – Overview, Market Size & Growth (2011-2015e), Mobile Location Based Services Revenue (2011-2016e)

Slide 7-8: India Market – Overview, Market Size (2011-2016e), Major MVAS Components & Revenue Sharing Model in India

Slide 9: Ideal Features of Location Based Services in India

Slide 10: Pros and Cons of 5 Top Locational APIs

Slide 11: Location Based Service Ecosystem

Slide 12: Location Based Service Value Chain

Slide 13: Location Based Marketing Value Chain

Slide 14: Government Initiative in India for LBS

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 15: Summary

Slide 16-20: Drivers

Slide 21-22: Challenges

Market Opportunity

Slide 23: SWOT Analysis of LBS Market in India

Slide 24-25: Potential Areas and Common Applications of LBS

Slide 26-28: By Verticals

Slide 29-30: Opportunity in Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

Market Trends

Slide 31: LBS Market Developments and Trends

Location Based Services Players

Slide 32: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 33-35: Major Public Companies (Domestic)

Slides 36-51: Major Private Companies (Domestic)

Slide 52-61: Major Private Companies (Foreign)

Consumer Insights

Slide 62-65: Mobile Application Usage in India, Consumer Insights on Location Based Services in India

Strategic Recommendation

Slide 66: Strategic Recommendations

Appendix

Slide 67: Appendix

Slide 68: Sources of Information

