The Leading Players in the Company Profile: Shapeways Market are Innovating to Stay Ahead

Shapeways Inc (Shapeways) is a 3D printing and production service provider. The company’s 3D printing technology helps customers to co-create, print, and buy custom-made products. It offers an online platform for 3D creators to display and market their designs to end users.

Key Players:

Lux Capital Management

Stratasys

DyeMansion

Panalpina

Union Square Ventures

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2829286

Scope:

The report provides information and insights into Shapeways, including —

— Overview of the company and its product offering

— Detailed insight into its business model, technology, revenue model and business presence

— Information on partnerships and funding it received

— Biography of top management.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain insights into shapeways’s business operations.

— Gain insights into funding and partnerships.

— Gain understanding about its technology focus.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2829286

Key Points from TOC:

Company Overview

Technology Focus

Product Overview

Partnerships & Funding

Key Employees

Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/company-profile-shapeways

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]